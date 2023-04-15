Why Shikhar Dhawan isn't captaining PBKS in IPL 2023 tie vs LSG? Stand-in skipper Sam Curran makes concerning revelation

After back-to-back losses in their ongoing campaign in IPL 2023, Punjab Kings face Lucknow Super Giants in their fifth game, in Lucknow on double-header Saturday. However, PBKS were handed a massive blow ahead of the match as regular captain Shikhar Dhawan did not walk out at the time of toss. Punjab instead sent England all-rounder Sam Curran as the stand-in skipper, who after winning the toss and opting to bowl first, handed the big news on Dhawan's absence. (LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023)

Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan(IndianPremierLeague twitter)

Dhawan has been PBKS' most crucial player in their ongoing IPL 2023 campaign having scored 233 runs in four matches to currently lead the Orange Cap chart. However, Curran revealed that Dhawan will be missing the match against LSG after having injured himself in the previous match. What added to PBKS' concern is that Dhawan's return in the next game remains uncertain.

"Shikhar picked up an injury last game, don't know how bad it is but hopefully he won't be out long. His absence is huge," said Curran after he won the toss and opted to bowl first against LSG.

Punjab made two changes to their line-up for the match. "We've got two Indian batters coming in and Raza is back in the XI. The conditions looks good," he added.

LSG head into the match on the back of consecutive wins in IPL 2023 - against SRH and RCB.

"First game on this strip, anything would have worked. It is exciting to challenge ourselves on different conditions. It is our first season here, so each game we'll assess and modify. Every game we make a few changes, settle on a 12-13 and take a call depending on the game. Each game we have turned up and we have been challenged every time, but players have found answers. Everyone is enjoying the game and there is a good vibe around, really happy with the support we have got out here," LSG skipper KL Rahul said at toss.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

