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Why Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are neither playing nor captaining Mumbai Indians against Punjab Kings

Jasprit Bumrah’s elevation came solely because of the absence of both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav for the match against Punjab

Updated on: May 14, 2026 07:22 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Mumbai Indians will be without both regular captain Hardik Pandya and stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav for Thursday’s IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings, with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah set to lead the five-time champions at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Mumbai Indians confirmed the development just half an hour before the toss through an Instagram post.

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, left, and Suryakumar Yadav during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match(PTI)

“A kid with a unique action bowled yorkers at will. That same kid, now a legend of the game, will lead the Blue & Gold in Dharamsala. A journey to be proud of, Captain Jasprit!” Mumbai Indians wrote on social media as Bumrah was handed the role ahead of Tilak Varma, who was named India A captain on Thursday for an upcoming tri-series, and five-time IPL-winning skipper Rohit Sharma, who has largely featured as an Impact Player in recent games.

PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026

Bumrah’s elevation came solely because of the absence of both Hardik and Suryakumar for the match against Punjab. The all-rounder has been sidelined with an injury and had already missed Mumbai’s previous two matches, prompting Suryakumar to take over captaincy duties. However, the India T20I captain reportedly did not travel to Dharamsala either, missing the game due to “personal reasons”, as Bumrah confirmed at the toss.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Raghu Sharma

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

 
suryakumar yadav hardik pandya mumbai indians punjab kings
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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