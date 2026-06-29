Why the speech powering Canada’s forward Marsch matters

Kolkata: “Football is not just about tactics and some people tend to forget that.” Jesse Marsch did not say that, Bruno Metsu did. But Canada head coach Marsch’s speech after the 1-0 win against South Africa on Sunday stoked memories of Senegal minder Metsu in the 2002 World Cup. And of Herve Renard who made Zambia African champions and beat Argentina with Saudi Arabia. Head Coach of Canada Jesse Marsch. (AFP)

In 2022, Canada were a saved Alphonso Davies penalty against Belgium away from their first World Cup goal. Davies made amends against Croatia but Canada lost 1-4. Canada’s World Cup, their first since 1986, ended with a 2-1 defeat to Morocco.

Nearly four years later at home, Canada earned their first point, their first win and a first win in the knockout round of a World Cup. It fits that Marsch would gather players on the pitch and call them Canadian heroes. “Canadian heroes for the future children of this country who play this sport.”

Marsch’s speech was live on television and amplified by social media. For those used to seeing football at the centre of their universe, it may have felt performative, even bombastic. In Canada, it can be a point of reference beyond their World Cup run. Football is growing, especially among youth but ice hockey, basketball and baseball are more popular in Canada where lacrosse is the official summer sport. Marsch, 52, understands the need to sell the sport.

Since joining in May 2024, Marsch has tried connecting with fans and forming a bond with players. When Liam Millar was recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Marsch brought the attacking midfielder to his home in Italy.

Metsu and Renard were like that. “If you don’t love your players you don’t get results,” Metsu had said. By being their friend and boss, Metsu, who died from cancer in 2013, infused belief in the Lions of Teranga. On his watch, Senegal beat Nigeria and reached the final of the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations, both firsts.

Then came the World Cup. Senegal sucker-punched defending champions France, drew with Denmark and Uruguay, beat Sweden before losing by a golden goal to Turkey in the quarter-final.

Great managers are not known for formations, Metsu said in a radio interview in 2012, but for, “motivating players, giving them confidence, making them mentally strong … football is not just about tactics and some people tend to forget that…”

In 1993, 18 Zambia players died in a plane crash off Libreville in Gabon. In 2012, before their Africa Cup of Nations final against Ivory Coast there, Renard took the squad to pay respect. Zambia opened the campaign against Senegal which was the destination of the plane. Renard told the players the significance of the first match and where the final was. Zambia won the opening match 2-1 and the final on penalties.

It didn’t work for Renard, 57, with Tunisia this time but his relationship with Zambia players was such that he could berate and push one of them during a match and not get an angry reaction. After Zambia won, Renard, who also won the African championship with Ivory Coast, carried an injured player to the on-pitch celebrations.

At Lusail, Saudi Arabia were trailing by a Lionel Messi penalty at half-time. “He motivated us at half-time, telling us stuff that made us want to eat the grass,” said Saudi Arabia’s Abdulelah al-Malki. History was made through two goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Aldawsari.

In the 2018 World Cup, Renard’s Morocco were a stoppage-time equaliser away from beating Spain. It laid the foundations for the fourth-place finish in Qatar. Metsu left after 2002 but Senegal reached the 2004 quarter-final and the 2006 semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Of course, it is not only about feeling “like we are brothers,” as Canada’s goalscorer Stephen Eustaquio said. Senegal suffocated France in midfield. Saudi Arabia risked a high line and, after going ahead, thwarted Argentina by defending with numbers and with goalkeeper Mohammed al-Owais making five saves. Even as a pre-medical student at Princeton, Marsch’s practice sessions were intense.

If Canada emulate Senegal or Zambia, Marsch’s speech will have played a part. If they cannot and need inspiration, they can play it again.