Why you chose Afridi: Aakash Chopra defends decision to pick Shahid Afridi as best T20I all-rounder of decade

cricket

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 09:22 IST

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra picked Shahid Afridi as the best all-rounder in T20Is of the last decade. And, well, as is the case with every pick, there were bound to be debates over this particular inclusion as well.

“Explain us why u choose afridi....for impressing Pakistani fans?” a Twitter user said. Chopra was swift to answer with and he asked the user to sift through the records of the former Pakistan captain. “You obviously didn’t have a look at his T20 International record in the 2010s. The decade. Do yourself a favour and check. Thank me later,” Chopra tweeted.

#AakashVani Awards for the best in T20i in 2010s (decade)



Batsman— Kohli

Bowler— Malinga

All-Rounder—Afridi

Wicketkeeper—Buttler



What’s yours? ☺️ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 1, 2020

In 99 T20Is, Afridi scored 1416 runs at an average of 17.92 and with a strike rate of 150. Also, he picked up 98 wickets at an average of 24.44 and with an economy rate of 6.63. He was the man of the match in the final of the World T20 back in 2009 when Pakistan were crowned champions.

Explain us why u choose afridi....for impressing Pakistani fans? — Subash reddy (@Subashr888) January 4, 2020

You obviously didn’t have a look at his T20 International record in 2010s. The decade. Do yourself a favour and check. Thank me later ☺️🤗 https://t.co/6T2hL9Zsp4 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 4, 2020

Chopra’s other picks were as follows:

Virat Kohli: Best T20I batsman

Lasith Malinga: Best T20I bowler

Jos Buttler: Best T20I wicket-keeper