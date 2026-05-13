Why is Varun Chakaravarthy not playing for KKR in the match against RCB at Raipur?

Varun Chakaravarthy misses Kolkata Knight Riders’ crucial IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur, leaving the three-time champions without one of their most important bowlers in a must-win game. Varun Chakaravarthy misses the match against RCB in Raipur. (ANI Picture Service)

Left-arm pacer Saurabh Dubey replaces him in the combination as KKR deal with a major injury blow at a decisive stage of their campaign. During the toss, Ajinkya Rahane confirmed the development, “Varun Chakarvarthy misses out, with a niggle. Saurabh Dubey comes in.”

Varun blow leaves KKR with major middle-overs hole Varun Chakaravarthy had been under a fitness cloud since KKR’s previous match against Delhi Capitals, where he appeared to struggle physically during the final phase of his spell. The concern deepened after visuals emerged of the mystery spinner walking with support, with reports suggesting a leg-related issue had placed his availability for the RCB game in serious doubt.

KKR assistant coach Shane Watson had earlier confirmed that Varun was being monitored and had been bowling through pain in recent games. The exact nature of the injury has not been officially confirmed by the franchise, but the immediate concern is understood to be lower-body related.

The development leaves KKR without one of their most valuable bowlers in a fixture they cannot afford to lose. Their campaign had looked under heavy pressure after a poor first half, but Varun’s return to wicket-taking form became one of the clearest reasons behind their late revival.

He had gone wicketless in his first three matches of the season. Once he started striking regularly, KKR’s results changed sharply. His wickets in the middle overs gave the attack a different bite and allowed Ajinkya Rahane to control games through spin rather than merely contain damage.

That phase has coincided with KKR’s winning run. Varun’s role was not limited to the economy. He broke partnerships, slowed scoring surges and allowed Sunil Narine to be used with greater freedom across phases. With Varun, Narine and Anukul Roy together, KKR had a spin-heavy structure capable of squeezing teams through the middle overs and forcing batters into risk.

That structure now needs repairs.

Saurabh Dubey’s inclusion points to a different tactical route. The Vidarbha left-arm seamer joined KKR this season as Akash Deep’s replacement after the India pacer was ruled out with a lower-back stress injury. Dubey gives KKR a left-arm pace option and could come into play on a Raipur surface where seamers may find assistance.

The swap, however, changes the balance of the attack. Replacing Varun with Dubey gives KKR another pace option but removes their main middle-overs wicket-taking spinner. Against an RCB batting unit carrying power through the order, that is a serious loss.

It could also change how KKR use Narine. Without Varun, Rahane may have to hold Narine back for key middle-over match-ups instead of using him more aggressively, depending on the state of the innings. Anukul may also play a more prominent role, especially if KKR still want spin to dominate the central phase of the innings.

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The injury adds another layer to Varun’s demanding season. Earlier in the tournament, he had played through two fractures in his left hand and still produced a Player-of-the-Match performance against the Rajasthan Royals. The current issue appears separate from that hand injury, with the latest concern linked to his leg after the Delhi Capitals match.

For KKR, the timing could hardly be worse. Their late push has been powered by a sharper bowling identity, and Varun has been central to that shift. His absence against RCB leaves them without a bowler who had helped turn their season around just when the margin for error has almost disappeared.