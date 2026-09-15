‘Why was I called?’ Rizwan questions Pakistan cybercrime agency over summons, alleged violation; phone not returned

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has sought answers over his summons by Pakistan's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in connection with alleged dressing-room leaks. Rizwan was removed from the Pakistan squad mid-way through the Test series in England and sent home.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan watches his shot go to the boundary on day two of the second test match between England and Pakistan at Lord's (AFP)

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According to a report in Geo News, Rizwan wrote a letter to the NCCIA, raising several questions and seeking clarification over the reasons for his summons.

“Why was I called by the NCCIA?” Rizwan questioned in his letter, according to sources.

The Pakistani media outlet also reported that Rizwan asked why his mobile phone had not yet been returned and sought clarification over the alleged disciplinary violation he had committed.

“I want to know for what reason you are calling me,” Rizwan stated.

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{{^usCountry}} Exactly a week ago, Rizwan and fellow teammate Imam-ul-Haq appeared before the cybercrime agency in Lahore, where the two were questioned about alleged dressing-room leaks during the England series, which Pakistan lost 0-3. They were also asked about their contacts and meetings during Pakistan's practice sessions on the tour and during matches. Both sought time to submit further responses to the NCCIA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Exactly a week ago, Rizwan and fellow teammate Imam-ul-Haq appeared before the cybercrime agency in Lahore, where the two were questioned about alleged dressing-room leaks during the England series, which Pakistan lost 0-3. They were also asked about their contacts and meetings during Pakistan's practice sessions on the tour and during matches. Both sought time to submit further responses to the NCCIA. {{/usCountry}}

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Geo News later reported that the investigation also involved scrutiny of Rizwan and Imam's financial matters and suspected transactions, with their bank accounts being examined for activity before and during the Test series in England.

Rizwan and Imam were among the seven players sent back home after Pakistan lost the second Test at Lord's against England earlier this month.

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Imam is reportedly set to face a ban over allegations of a suspicious injury during the Lord's Test, where he did not bat in either innings, while Rizwan is unlikely to be picked in any international format in the near future, potentially signalling the end of his Pakistan career.

As for Pakistan, the sweeping changes made to the Test squad did little to change the team's fortunes. Despite putting up a fight in the second innings of the final Test at Edgbaston, Pakistan lost the game and succumbed to a humiliating 0-3 whitewash.

Following the defeat, Pakistan — who climbed to the pinnacle of the Test rankings 10 years ago after a 2-2 draw in England — fell to ninth in the latest ICC rankings.

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