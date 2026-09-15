‘Why was I called?’ Rizwan questions Pakistan cybercrime agency over summons, alleged violation; phone not returned

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has sought answers over his summons by Pakistan's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in connection with alleged dressing-room leaks. Rizwan was removed from the Pakistan squad mid-way through the Test series in England and sent home.
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According to a report in Geo News, Rizwan wrote a letter to the NCCIA, raising several questions and seeking clarification over the reasons for his summons.
“Why was I called by the NCCIA?” Rizwan questioned in his letter, according to sources.
The Pakistani media outlet also reported that Rizwan asked why his mobile phone had not yet been returned and sought clarification over the alleged disciplinary violation he had committed.
“I want to know for what reason you are calling me,” Rizwan stated.
Exactly a week ago, Rizwan and fellow teammate Imam-ul-Haq appeared before the cybercrime agency in Lahore, where the two were questioned about alleged dressing-room leaks during the England series, which Pakistan lost 0-3. They were also asked about their contacts and meetings during Pakistan's practice sessions on the tour and during matches. Both sought time to submit further responses to the NCCIA.
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Exactly a week ago, Rizwan and fellow teammate Imam-ul-Haq appeared before the cybercrime agency in Lahore, where the two were questioned about alleged dressing-room leaks during the England series, which Pakistan lost 0-3. They were also asked about their contacts and meetings during Pakistan's practice sessions on the tour and during matches. Both sought time to submit further responses to the NCCIA.
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Geo News later reported that the investigation also involved scrutiny of Rizwan and Imam's financial matters and suspected transactions, with their bank accounts being examined for activity before and during the Test series in England.
Rizwan and Imam were among the seven players sent back home after Pakistan lost the second Test at Lord's against England earlier this month.
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Imam is reportedly set to face a ban over allegations of a suspicious injury during the Lord's Test, where he did not bat in either innings, while Rizwan is unlikely to be picked in any international format in the near future, potentially signalling the end of his Pakistan career.
As for Pakistan, the sweeping changes made to the Test squad did little to change the team's fortunes. Despite putting up a fight in the second innings of the final Test at Edgbaston, Pakistan lost the game and succumbed to a humiliating 0-3 whitewash.
Following the defeat, Pakistan — who climbed to the pinnacle of the Test rankings 10 years ago after a 2-2 draw in England — fell to ninth in the latest ICC rankings.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.