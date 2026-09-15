Mohsin Naqvi loses patience after Pakistan turmoil; set to axe Aaqib Javed, man behind Test squad shake-up: Report
Mohsin Naqvi is set to make radical changes in Pakistan cricket, with senior selector Aaqib Javed and Wahab Riaz among those facing the axe.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has lost patience after the recent turmoil in Pakistan cricket, which saw the Test team succumb to a 0-3 whitewash in England and fall to ninth in the ICC rankings amid sweeping changes to the squad, including the release of two coaches. A fresh media report has indicated that another shake-up is on the cards, and this time, the man behind those sweeping changes could face the axe.
According to a report in PTI, Naqvi is set to make some radical changes in the coming days, including changes to the national selection committee and the release of former Test cricketer Aaqib Javed from his duties as senior selector.
"Even Mohsin Naqvi has now realised that some radical measures are required to end the losing streak and abrupt happenings in Pakistan cricket. So these changes are now on the cards," an internal source said.
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Aqib was the man behind the controversial Test squad changes earlier this month after Pakistan lost the Lord's Test against England. As many as seven players and two coaches — head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul — were sent back home. He has also been criticised in the past for frequent changes to the coaching staff and captaincy.
Besides Javed, another former Pakistan bowler, Wahab Riaz, who is currently serving as a mentor with the women's team, is also set to be released from his duties after the end of the Asian Games campaign in Japan later this month.
The report also indicated that the PCB's decision to make coaching changes during the England tour was prompted by white-ball coach Mike Hesson showing keen interest in taking up the all-format role with the men's cricket team. Sources revealed that the PCB has been negotiating with a few foreign coaches to take over as head coach of the women's team after the Asian Games.
"Naqvi will soon hold a high-level meeting with his aides and also take the governing board members into confidence before final decisions are made on the changes," the source said.
Hesson, however, has laid down his terms for taking up the red-ball coaching role, saying he needs time to get things in motion. He also wants a confirmed timeframe and assurances that there would be no interference in his decision-making.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More