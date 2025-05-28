Why was Jitesh Sharma adjudged not out despite being outside the crease during Digvesh Rathi's 'Mankad' attempt?

Drama unfolded during the 2025 IPL encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants when Digvesh Rathi’s run-out attempt at the non-striker’s end stirred controversy, only for clarity to be restored by the rulebook. With the match hanging in the balance, the incident occurred on the final ball of the 17th over, when Rathi stopped in his run-up and dislodged the bails with Jitesh Sharma caught outside his crease. Jitesh Sharma was outside the crease when Digvesh Rathi dislodged the bails(X)

What followed was a mix of sportsmanship and procedural clarity. Rishabh Pant, leading the LSG in their final match of the 2025 season, appeared to withdraw the appeal and shared a light-hearted moment with Jitesh, embracing him on the field. However, the truth is that the appeal’s withdrawal had no bearing on the final decision; Jitesh was never out in the first place.

Despite Jitesh being visibly outside the crease, the third umpire ruled him not out. The ruling was based purely on the application of Law 38.3, which governs run-outs at the non-striker’s end.

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the dismissal is only valid if the bowler removes the bails before reaching the highest point of their delivery swing, the point at which they are expected to release the ball.

Why Jitesh was not out

In this case, replays clearly showed that Rathi had already completed his bowling action and crossed the popping crease before whipping off the bails. The third umpire was even heard affirming that the bowler had completed his action, which, under the latest MCC regulations, invalidates any such run-out attempt.

The relevant law, 38.3.1, states: "At any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out..."

Further clarifying, 38.3.1.1 and 38.3.1.2 define that "the moment the bowler’s arm reaches the highest point of his/her normal bowling action in the delivery swing" is the cutoff point, after which a non-striker cannot be dismissed under this rule.

Had Jitesh been wrongly given out, Pant’s withdrawal of the appeal might have reversed the decision. But as the not-out call came on cricketing merit, it stood firm.

RCB eventually went on to win the match, chasing down a 228-run target with 8 balls to spare. Jitesh remained unbeaten on 85 off just 33 deliveries.