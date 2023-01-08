'Why you are not talking about Sarfaraz?': Gambhir's 'time to put him in Tests' tweet for Suryakumar sparks huge debate

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir had nothing but absolute praise for premier batter Suryakumar Yadav, who batted like a dream in the recently concluded 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka at Rajkot. Suryakumar-starrer Team India thrashed Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the 3rd T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. With the massive win over the Asia Cup holders, Hardik Pandya-led Team India secured the three-match series 2-1 in Rajkot.

Taking to Twitter after Suryakumar played a gem of a knock in the series decider, former India opener Gambhir backed the middle-order batter to feature for the Asian giants in the longest format of the game. "What a knock @surya_14kumar! Time to put him in test cricket! #SKYscraper," Gambhir said in his tweet. Gambhir's noteworthy tweet about an on-song Suryakumar soon became the talk of the town on the internet. While some fans extended their support, others questioned Gambhir's viral tweet about Suryakumar.

Also Read: Virat Kohli reacts to Suryakumar Yadav's insane century knock in India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I

Taking cognisance of Gambhir's tweet, several fans gave Mumbai star Sarfaraz Khan a special mention. Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan recently played a scintillating knock of 162 (220) against Tamil Nadu during the Group B match of the Ranji Trophy at the Brabourne Stadium. "And what about Sarfaraz khan who is scoring centuries in first class in every match?," a Twitter user said. "Why You Are Not Talking About Sarfaraz And other Ranji Players You Already Have Vihari. Please Don't Want Him In Tests And Also Not In ODIs," another fan wrote.

Talking about the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka, Indian batter Suryakumar smashed his third century in the shortest format of the game. Suryakumar's quick-fire 112* off 51 balls propelled India to 228-5 in the 20-over contest. In reply, Sri Lanka folded for 137 in 16.4 overs as India hammered the visitors by 91 runs to clinch the T20I series at Rajkot. Middle-order batter Suryakumar was named the Player of the Match for his batting masterclass. In-form Suryakumar will also spearhead India's world-class batting lineup in the upcoming One Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma-led Team India will meet Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI on Tuesday.

Suryakumar who ended 2022 as the leading run-scorer in T20Is with over 1100 runs and as the top-ranked ICC T20I batter, began 2023 with equal aplomb. He was dismissed cheaply in the series opener in Mumbai but roared back to score a fifty in Pune to now go with another scintillating century - his second in two months.

Gambhir in the past has been highly vocal in his support towards Suryakumar. The former India opener had earlier stated that he wants SKY to bat permanently at No. 3 for India in T20Is, and if possible, even a place above Virat Kohli.

