WI vs ENG: Joe Root scripts incredible world record with Bridgetown masterclass against West Indies

England captain Joe Root on Thursday scripted an incredible world record en route to his spectacular knock against West Indies in the first innings of the second Test against West Indies in Bridgetown. Root's knock helped England finish with 507 for nine before they declared their innings.

Root scored 153 off 316 against West Indies at the Kensington Oval, comprising 14 boundaries. It was his 12th 150-plus knock in Test cricket, taking him past England great Alastair Cook for most such knocks among English batters. He has also consolidated his tally at the top of the list among active cricketers. Former India captain Virat Kohli stands next on the list with ten 150-plus scores in his career.

Seven of Root's 150-plus scores have been scored as Test captain, putting him alongside Brian Lara, Michael Clarke, Mahela Jayawardene and Graeme Smith in the third spot. Australia's Don Bradman stands second with eight 150-plus scores while Kohli holds the record with nine such scores.

Five of those seven scores have come in away conditions, which is the most ever by a Test captain. He went past Stephen Fleming, Steve Waugh, Smith and Bob Simpson. Root has now scores 150-plus knocks in twice in Sri Lanka and one each in New Zealand, India and West Indies.

En route to his knock, Root stitched a 240-run stand alongside Dan Lawrence and 129-run stand alongside Ben Stokes, who scored 120 off 128 as England declared their innings at 570 for nine. At Stumps, West Indies stood at 71 for one, trailing by 436 runs.

"Was good to be out there capitalize on the good work Joe and Dan put in yesterday, we obviously have a long batting line up so it was matter of seizing the opportunity and identifying those situations. Obviously, winning the toss and batting, we were trying to get as many runs as we possibly can and try and get the game moving and try and get a few wickets towards the back end of the day," said Stokes at end of Day 2's play.