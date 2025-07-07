Search Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
Wiaan Mulder misses 400. Complete list of records broken by South Africa's stand-in captain against Zimbabwe

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Jul 07, 2025 05:11 PM IST

Wiaan Mulder broke record after record on the way to a famous 367* in Bulawayo, even if he declared short of Brian Lara's all-time score record.

As Wiaan Mulder piled on the runs at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo, the South African all-rounder and stand-in captain for this second Test match against Zimbabwe regularly reached out to and grabbed history. The score speaks for itself: hit the number of runs he managed to hit in one innings, you are already in rarified air, joining a very special club of players.

Wiaan Mulder in action during his remarkable innings of 367* in Bulawayo.

Entering the top 5 of highest individual scores in a Test innings before declaring at lunch on day two, here is a list of all the records that Wiaan Mulder shattered with his effort in Zimbabwe:

Also Read: Wiaan Mulder sacrifices 400; declares South Africa innings despite being on cusp of breaking Brian Lara's world record

Records set and broken by Wiaan Mulder vs Zimbabwe:

- Highest individual Test score by a player in an away match, breaking Hanif Mohammad’s record of 337 vs West Indies in Bridgetown

- Highest ever Test score by a South African batter, beating Hashim Amla’s 2012 record of 311* against England — Mulder is only the second Protea with a Test triple-century

- Highest Test score by a South African captain, ending the dominance of Graeme Smith

- Also breaks Smith’s record of most runs by a South African in a Test match — Smith had scored 277 and 85 against England at Edgbaston in 2003, aggregating 362

- Highest score on captaincy debut in Test cricket, shattering the record formerly held by New Zealand’s Graham Dowling with 239 against India in Christchurch in 1968

- First player to hit a triple-century on captaincy debut. Also the third-highest score by a player as Test captain, behind only Lara and Jayawardene

- The youngest Test captain to score a triple-hundred at 27 years and 138 days, breaking the 61-year-old record of Australia’s Bob Simpson

- Highest strike-rate in any Test innings in excess of 300 runs, with a strike-rate of 109.88. Breaks the record of Virender Sehwag, who scored at 104.93 in his 319 against South Africa in Chennai

- Second-most fours in one innings in a Test innings with 49, and second-most runs via boundaries in an innings with 220 — just behind Englishman John Edrich, who hits 52 fours and five sixes against New Zealand at Leeds in 1965

- Second-most runs on the first day of a Test match, with 264 — behind only the great Don Bradman, who had the most runs in a single day of Test cricket ever, with 309 in 1930, once against in Leeds. 

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
Follow Us On