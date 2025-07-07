Wiaan Mulder misses 400. Complete list of records broken by South Africa's stand-in captain against Zimbabwe

As Wiaan Mulder piled on the runs at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo, the South African all-rounder and stand-in captain for this second Test match against Zimbabwe regularly reached out to and grabbed history. The score speaks for itself: hit the number of runs he managed to hit in one innings, you are already in rarified air, joining a very special club of players. Wiaan Mulder in action during his remarkable innings of 367* in Bulawayo.

Entering the top 5 of highest individual scores in a Test innings before declaring at lunch on day two, here is a list of all the records that Wiaan Mulder shattered with his effort in Zimbabwe:

Also Read: Wiaan Mulder sacrifices 400; declares South Africa innings despite being on cusp of breaking Brian Lara's world record

Records set and broken by Wiaan Mulder vs Zimbabwe:

- Highest individual Test score by a player in an away match, breaking Hanif Mohammad’s record of 337 vs West Indies in Bridgetown

- Highest ever Test score by a South African batter, beating Hashim Amla’s 2012 record of 311* against England — Mulder is only the second Protea with a Test triple-century

- Highest Test score by a South African captain, ending the dominance of Graeme Smith

- Also breaks Smith’s record of most runs by a South African in a Test match — Smith had scored 277 and 85 against England at Edgbaston in 2003, aggregating 362

- Highest score on captaincy debut in Test cricket, shattering the record formerly held by New Zealand’s Graham Dowling with 239 against India in Christchurch in 1968

- First player to hit a triple-century on captaincy debut. Also the third-highest score by a player as Test captain, behind only Lara and Jayawardene

- The youngest Test captain to score a triple-hundred at 27 years and 138 days, breaking the 61-year-old record of Australia’s Bob Simpson

- Highest strike-rate in any Test innings in excess of 300 runs, with a strike-rate of 109.88. Breaks the record of Virender Sehwag, who scored at 104.93 in his 319 against South Africa in Chennai

- Second-most fours in one innings in a Test innings with 49, and second-most runs via boundaries in an innings with 220 — just behind Englishman John Edrich, who hits 52 fours and five sixes against New Zealand at Leeds in 1965

- Second-most runs on the first day of a Test match, with 264 — behind only the great Don Bradman, who had the most runs in a single day of Test cricket ever, with 309 in 1930, once against in Leeds.