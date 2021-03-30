'Will be brilliant to bat with Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers': RCB's latest recruit wants to help team win title this year

Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to win the Indian Premier League trophy, but the franchises' new recruit Dan Christian believes they could win it in 2021. Christian was bought at the IPL 2021 Auction for ₹4.8 crore by RCB, as a like-for-like replacement for allrounder Chris Morris, who was released by the club.

The Virat Kohli-led side made it through to the playoffs last season but failed to make it to the final. Christian is eager to bat alongside the likes of Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Glenn Maxwell, and also hopes he can help the team win the trophy this season.

"We’re going to win it this year; as a team, we are probably due to winning one, and hopefully, I can help to get over the line," the Australian international said in an Instagram Live session.

"It will be brilliant to bat with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers on the other end, throw Glenn Maxwell in there as well, a good mate of mine from home in Australia; we have played good cricket together," he added.

"To be playing or just be sharing the dressing room with those guys will be fantastic, and I’m really looking forward to it, and hopefully, we go really well as a team,” he further said.

The Indian Premier League tournament kicks off on April 9th, 2021, and RCB will go head-to-head with defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season-opener.