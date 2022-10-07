'Will be difficult for the selectors...': VVS Laxman on India's selection dilemma that could arise before 2023 World Cup

India's squad that are involved in the three-match ODI series against South Africa may be considered a second string side but by no means is it devoid of star names. The team is led by Shikhar Dhawan and includes the likes of Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar among others. Many of these players are considered as deserving a spot in the Indian playing eleven in all matches across formats.

VVS Laxman, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief who is also acting as head coach of this team, has said that selectors could face a dilemma going into the 2023 World Cup due to the wide range of talent that is available.

“We have a good bunch of cricketers, they are all looking forward to the series, the competition between them is good, we are spoiled for choices considering the amount of talent we have. It will be difficult for the selectors to get the right team going into the 2023 50-over World Cup,” said Laxman on Star Sports.

“All the youngsters are doing well, they know that they will not get too many opportunities once the main players return, but this is a chance to perform well and keep themselves in the hunt when the strongest side is being picked.”

India lost the first ODI to South Africa by nine runs, with Samson's unbeaten 86 off 63 balls almost taking them to an unlikely win in the rain-affected match. The second match of the series will be played in Ranchi on October 9 after which the third and final ODI will take place in Delhi on October 11.

