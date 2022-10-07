'Ganguly, Gambhir... who next? He is absolutely phenomenal': Bangar feels India star 'hasn't got accolades he deserves'

Team India's star opener Shikhar Dhawan may not be in the Test and T20I setup at the moment, but he remains an integral member of the fifty-over side. Currently leading the ODI side against South Africa in absence of Rohit Sharma, Dhawan has represented the side in 159 games in the fifty-over format, scoring over 6000 runs. He is the 10th highest run-scorer for India in ODIs but former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes that his contributions have remained overshadowed.

Bangar has opined that Dhawan should be receiving more appreciation for his contributions in ODIs.

"A couple of things, obviously he hasn't got the accolades that he deserves as an ODI cricketer. If you think of great left-handers who have played for the country, you think of Sourav Ganguly at the top, Gautam Gambhir and who next? The kind of consistency that he has in this format is absolutely phenomenal," Sanjay Bangar told Star Sports.

Bangar was all praise for the left handed batter and his mindset towards the game. He underlined that Dhawan's attitude of staying in the present has ensured his survival at the top in the ODIs for India.

"He is somebody who is a very happy-go-lucky guy. He doesn't really regret a lot of things that has happened in the past. That's his mindset, that's his outlook towards life. He values what he has in his hands. He has got ODI cricket in his hands," said the former India cricketer.

"All these things, put together, he has a brilliant personality, character and charisma," he added.

Dhawan last appeared for India on Thursday in the first ODI of the series against South Africa, where the hosts conceded a narrow 9-run loss in Lucknow. He will return to action on October 9 for the second game of the three-match series.

