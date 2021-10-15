'Will CSK pay the price for this?': Twitter in shock as MS Dhoni drops simple catch of Venkatesh Iyer on 0 – Watch

A very rare scene unfolded in front of everyone’s eyes on Friday evening as Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni endured a rare blip and put down the simplest of catches behind the stumps. As KKR started their chase of 193 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dhoni put down a catch of Venkatesh Iyer third ball of the second over to leave everyone in shock.

Iyer was yet to open his account, when he edged a short of a length ball from Deepak Chahar. The ball was apparently going just one place – in the gloves of Dhoni – but to everyone’s surprise including Dhoni himself, the ball popped out of the CSK skipper’s gloves and landed into the ground. Dhoni could be seen shaking his head in disbelief.

Dhoni's drop sent shockwaves on Twitter as fans couldn't believe what they had seen. Here are some of the tweets.

Dhoni would again be in thick of things when he tried to get his gloves to another chance – again off Venkatesh Iyer, but he couldn’t. The penultimate ball was a slower bouncer from Shardul Thakur, which Iyer tried to pull. The ball took the top edge and as it went behind, Dhoni jumped but only got some fingertips to it. Iyer, from 0 had raced to 29 off 15 by the end of the fifth over. It was similar to the start of CSK’s innings, when Dinesh Karthik had fumbled behind the keeper and given Faf du Plessis a lifeline.

Earlier in the match, after KKR captain Eoin Morgan had invited the opposition to bat, CSK posted a strong total of 192 for 3, on the back of du Plessis' 86 and a quickfire of 37 not out off 20 balls from Moeen Ali

