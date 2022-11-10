Will Karthik replace Pant in Indian playing XI for IND vs ENG T20 WC semi final? Harbhajan Singh gives his verdict

Roped in as a designated finisher, veteran gloveman Dinesh Karthik was the wicketkeeper of choice for Rohit Sharma-led Team India in their first four games of the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup 2022. With India securing its berth for the semi-final stage in the lead-up to their final group game fixture against Zimbabwe, the Indian think tank opted to give Rishabh Pant a surprise start as the star batter replaced Karthik in the playing XI.

However, Pant had a forgetful day at the office as the Indian southpaw failed to fire for Team India in their final Super 12 fixture at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Speaking ahead of India's meeting with England in the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup, Indian skipper Rohit revealed that both Pant and Karthik are equal contenders to start for India in the high-profile fixture on Thursday.

Sharing his views about India's selection dilemma on the eve of the second semi-final, legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh explained why Pant should retain his place in the playing XI. “I think Rishabh Pant will get a go ahead of Dinesh Karthik. Because they have seen DK, he hasn't been in the best of form. He hasn't looked as good as we have seen him in the IPL. Of course he is a very talented player, very hardworking. But unfortunately, things haven't gone his way during this World Cup. You know unfortunately, he has to sit down now and I think Pant will play,” Harbhajan told Star Sports.

While veteran wicketkeeper-batter Karthik was seen practicing in the indoor area, Pant batted in the main nets a day before India's semi-final encounter against the Jos Buttler-led side. "In the middle order, they need a left-hander. So that's another reason for Pant to come into the team. They won't change the team, Pant will be playing ahead of DK. Earlier, we were talking about if Ashwin will take a break or Chahal will play. I don't think that's gonna happen, Rishabh will play and that's the only change," Harbhajan added.

