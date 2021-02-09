Will India go for the kill at Chepauk today?
- Chasing 420 to win, India are 39/1 and need another 381 to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series
To overturn England's four days of dominance in Chennai and pull off an improbable victory, India will have to make history on Tuesday. Chasing 420 to win, India are 39/1 and need another 381 to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series.
HIGHEST SUCCESSFUL TEST CHASES
418/7: West Indies beat Australia, St John's, 2003: Brian Lara led the biggest chase in Test history with a superb 60. Both Ramnaresh Sarwan and Shivnarine Chanderpaul struck centuries to leave WI on top going into the fifth day. Omari Banks and Vasbert Drakes saw them through.
414/4: South Africa beat Australia, Perth, 2008: A ton by Graeme Smith and fifties from Hashim Amla and Jacques Kallis gave Proteas a peep, but an unbeaten 106 by AB de Villiers sealed the win
406/4: India beat West Indies, Port of Spain, 1976: Sunil Gavaskar (102) and Gundappa Viswanath (112) helped India force a series decider. West Indies unleashed a four-pronged pace attack, which began its decade of dominance from the next Test in Kingston.
404/3: Australia beat England, Leeds, 1948: Don Bradman scored an unbeaten 173 as the visitors took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the Ashes. Arthur Morris (182) and Bradman put on a 301-run stand for the second wicket.
395/7: West Indies beat Bangladesh, Chattogram, 2021: On Sunday, Kyle Mayers scored an unbeaten 210, the first debutant to hit one in the fourth innings, to help depleted West Indies pull off an upset.
INDIA'S HIGHEST 4TH INNINGS SCORE
445: Is India's highest fourth innings score, at Adelaide in 1978. It was not enough to seal a victory. India lost by 47 runs despite fifties by Mohinder Amarnath (86), Viswanath (73), Dilip Vengsarkar (78) and Syed Kirmani (51)
HIGHEST SUCCESSFUL CHASE IN CHENNAI
387/4: INDIA BEAT ENGLAND IN 2008: A 117-run opening stand between Virender Sehwag (83) and Gautam Gambhir (66) set it up. An unbeaten 103 by Sachin Tendulkar saw India through
FOR THE RECORD
R Ashwin became the first spinner in more than a hundred years to take a wicket on the first ball of a Test innings. The others are Bobby Peel (1888) and Bert Vogler (1907).
Ishant Sharma became the third Indian pacer after Kapil Dev (434 wickets) and Zaheer Khan (311) to reach the 300-wicket milestone.
LIKELY FOURTH INNINGS HEROES
Virat Kohli averages 49.78 while batting in the last Test innings, with 896 runs in 23 innings, including two tons. But he has just one fifty in a winning cause.
Rishabh Pant averages 87 in the 15 Tests in which he has batting in the last Test innings, with 896 batted in the fourth innings. His overall average is 45.34. His 97 in runs in 23 innings, including two tons. But the drawn Sydney Test and an unbeaten 89 in the win in Brisbane - India chased 328 - make him the best bet if India go for the win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He could be dangerous at back of innings': Bell on India player who worries him
- India vs England: As the match heads towards the final day, all three results appear possible with India needing 380 more runs to win and England needing 9 wickets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishant Sharma: Miles and miles, and a splendid milestone
- For Ishant Sharma, getting 300 Test wickets is a reward for a 14-year journey of toil, discipline, sheer steel of not giving up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will India go for the kill at Chepauk today?
- Chasing 420 to win, India are 39/1 and need another 381 to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He has started doing that in last 2-3 years': Gavaskar on Ishant's improvement
- India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on the second-coming of Ishant Sharma, explaining the reason behind the India fast bowler's career renaissance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England win or a classic India chase on the fifth day?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Game-changing talent, attitude is like that of Ben Stokes: Hussain on Pant
- Pant continued his rich vein of form in the ongoing Test match against England. Pant counter-attacked the England bowling attack and hit an entertaining 91 runs for India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Told him that you won't get a bowl: Ashwin reveals Ishant's 'biggest plus'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rise of West Indies cricket's new hero Kyle Mayers
- Mayers, born in Barbados, became only the sixth batsman to score a double century on debut and the sixth ever to hit a double century in the fourth innings of a Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Even when body is not responding, love for my art keeps me going: R Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Accelerating against India in India isn't always straightforward': Lewis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Getting into the top five is promising': Babar urges Pakistan to aim high
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh's Shakib out of second Windies test due to thigh injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Face masks, social distancing mandatory for spectators during 2nd Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A bit sore': Ishant gives update on his fitness after return from injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox