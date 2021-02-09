Will India go for the kill at Chepauk today?

To overturn England's four days of dominance in Chennai and pull off an improbable victory, India will have to make history on Tuesday. Chasing 420 to win, India are 39/1 and need another 381 to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series.

HIGHEST SUCCESSFUL TEST CHASES

418/7: West Indies beat Australia, St John's, 2003: Brian Lara led the biggest chase in Test history with a superb 60. Both Ramnaresh Sarwan and Shivnarine Chanderpaul struck centuries to leave WI on top going into the fifth day. Omari Banks and Vasbert Drakes saw them through.

414/4: South Africa beat Australia, Perth, 2008: A ton by Graeme Smith and fifties from Hashim Amla and Jacques Kallis gave Proteas a peep, but an unbeaten 106 by AB de Villiers sealed the win

406/4: India beat West Indies, Port of Spain, 1976: Sunil Gavaskar (102) and Gundappa Viswanath (112) helped India force a series decider. West Indies unleashed a four-pronged pace attack, which began its decade of dominance from the next Test in Kingston.

404/3: Australia beat England, Leeds, 1948: Don Bradman scored an unbeaten 173 as the visitors took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the Ashes. Arthur Morris (182) and Bradman put on a 301-run stand for the second wicket.

395/7: West Indies beat Bangladesh, Chattogram, 2021: On Sunday, Kyle Mayers scored an unbeaten 210, the first debutant to hit one in the fourth innings, to help depleted West Indies pull off an upset.

INDIA'S HIGHEST 4TH INNINGS SCORE

445: Is India's highest fourth innings score, at Adelaide in 1978. It was not enough to seal a victory. India lost by 47 runs despite fifties by Mohinder Amarnath (86), Viswanath (73), Dilip Vengsarkar (78) and Syed Kirmani (51)

HIGHEST SUCCESSFUL CHASE IN CHENNAI

387/4: INDIA BEAT ENGLAND IN 2008: A 117-run opening stand between Virender Sehwag (83) and Gautam Gambhir (66) set it up. An unbeaten 103 by Sachin Tendulkar saw India through

FOR THE RECORD

R Ashwin became the first spinner in more than a hundred years to take a wicket on the first ball of a Test innings. The others are Bobby Peel (1888) and Bert Vogler (1907).

Ishant Sharma became the third Indian pacer after Kapil Dev (434 wickets) and Zaheer Khan (311) to reach the 300-wicket milestone.

LIKELY FOURTH INNINGS HEROES

Virat Kohli averages 49.78 while batting in the last Test innings, with 896 runs in 23 innings, including two tons. But he has just one fifty in a winning cause.

Rishabh Pant averages 87 in the 15 Tests in which he has batting in the last Test innings, with 896 batted in the fourth innings. His overall average is 45.34. His 97 in runs in 23 innings, including two tons. But the drawn Sydney Test and an unbeaten 89 in the win in Brisbane - India chased 328 - make him the best bet if India go for the win.