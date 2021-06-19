Will India make changes to their WTC playing XI due to weather conditions? Fielding coach R Sridhar answers

The first day of the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton was washed out without even the toss taking place, giving rise to speculations about India possibly changing their playing XI which was announced on Thursday. Team India fielding coach R Sridhar cleared the air.

Sridhar said the XI that was announced on Thursday can take the conditions out of the equation and hence India will stick with that as they can perform on any track and under any weather condition.

"I was expecting this to be the first question. The eleven that has been announced is eleven that takes conditions out of the equation. I think it's the eleven that can play and perform on any given surface and any given weather conditions. This eleven that has been put in the park. If need be, a decision will be taken," Sridhar said in the virtual press conference.

India picked five bowlers – Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma for the WTC final. Talking about the reserve day for the WTC final, the fielding coach said: "It's trial and refinement with experience that ICC has got in organising matches and they know what it is about. And we all know how the English weather is. I think they have been prudent and wise. As it is, if play starts on time, we are looking at four hours of play on the reserve day."

"That's going to make it a complete match and that's what the viewers and audience want, a complete game," he added.

While fans could think that losing a day would mean the Reserve Day automatically coming into play - only 2.5 hours can be made up over the course of the five days of a Test match - sources in the know of developments said and a call on the same will be taken by match officials on the fifth day of the game.

Sridhar said there won't be any shortage of motivation among the Indian cricketers despite first day dampener.

"I don't think you need to motivate anyone who's representing their country. And in a World Test Championship final, I think there is no further and better motivation than that. Yes, to keep them in good mental space, that is something which is very important," said Sridhar.

"They are going to be on and off the field with the weather, so they will have to know how to keep their concentration going, switching on, switching down, switching off, so that is something all the players are aware of. They are a very, very experienced bunch of players. They have played a few finals, they have won a few tournaments and they've played a few test matches, each one of them in that eleven. So yeah, they all know how to do it, and they are in a delicate frame of mind as of now. They are in a good space."

