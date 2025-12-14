Will IPL auction revive Venkatesh Iyer, Shaw?

Mumbai: So many were convinced that Prithvi Shaw had the goods to come good that there was never any doubt. An instant hit on the international stage with a maiden Test hundred on debut aged 18, Shaw had chosen cricket over studies and it was paying him back. Or so it seemed. Madhya Pradesh's Venkatesh Iyer. (PTI)

It was a very different story for Venkatesh Iyer, four years older than Shaw. The Indore-born was grappling with a career decision, whether to take up a finance job at Deloitte or pursue a sports career. The all-rounder chose cricket and went on to make his first-class debut for Madhya Pradesh in 2018, the year Shaw led the U19 team to World Cup triumph. Cricket though would pay Iyer back much later.

Their divergent career paths and how things transpired tells us a lot about the risks involved in elite sport. Last year, Shaw didn’t find any takers in the same IPL auction in Jeddah where Iyer landed a jackpot – ₹23.75 crore – with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Now, as Shaw picks up the pieces of his domestic career after fitness and discipline issues, and Iyer looks to shrug off the disappointment of failing to live up to his premium tag, both would look at Tuesday’s IPL auction in Abu Dhabi as a chance for redemption.

For both, a dash of purple would serve nicely. KKR enter the auction with the biggest purse and is one franchise whose coaching philosophy is to nurture talent. New head coach Abhishek Nayar has worked with Iyer in a personal capacity. He has also previously expressed desire to help Shaw fight his way back.

“I think if I had to work with someone that I feel has the potential and has messed it up…maybe Prithvi, because of what he’s going through,” Nayar told former Indian team physio, Ashish Kaushik, on YouTube. “But that’s what I want. I’ve always believed that to work with someone, the inception has to come from the kid, and having the keenness to give it his all. He would be a fun person to work with, to sort of resurrect his career, which I’m pretty sure he will on his own.”

Shaw will need some hand holding. After he was dropped by Mumbai, the opener shifted to Maharashtra. Although he has stitched together some good scores, the 26-year-old opener’s work hasn’t screamed for approval. What his 183 runs at a strike rate of 160.5 in seven Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches do show is that Shaw retains his trademark early intent which keeps him in the list of top 10 strike rates as Indian openers in IPL history.

Even Shaw’s previous franchise Delhi Capitals are looking for top order reinforcements. The question is whether they or the other teams would show a leap of faith in the potential match winner given his disciplinary record.

Iyer has had no such chequered past. KKR might not have released him at all, if not for his overblown price tag. Iyer was a big reason behind KKR’s come-from-behind qualification for the 2021 final. An early impression coupled with the perplexing realities of auction dynamics saw his salary shoot up from ₹20 lakh to ₹8 crore, before eventually going up three-fold.

“It exists. You can’t ignore it,” Iyer would say about the pressure of the price tag.

Coping with pressure is a daily challenge for sportspersons. Shaw felt the burden of talent, Iyer of the price tag. Sometimes pressure can consume you and become a hindrance to performance.

Iyer was seen as a potential captaincy option. He had to settle for vice-captaincy. Not finding batting form, Iyer was also dropped midway through last season. When he watches the paddle wars being played out in Abu Dhabi, the left-hander with a strong base and long reach might not mind settling for a lesser sum. As for Shaw, he would be simply happy to get another chance.