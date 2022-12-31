Will Mohammad Amir consider a U-turn on international retirement? Pakistan star's speedster breaks silence

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) underwent a series of changes in its administration, as Ramiz Raja was sacked as chairman earlier this week with Najam Sethi replacing him. In addition, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was appointed as interim chief selector of the men's team with former players Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum also being included in his panel. As a result, a number of changes were also made in the Pakistan cricket team and it seems a previous member of the side might also see a turnaround in his international career under the new administration.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir had last played for the side in 2020 during a T20I against England; next year, he had announced his retirement from international cricket owing to lack of chances. Amir continued to play in County Championships as well as multiple T20 leagues globally, and it seems the pacer is now hopeful of making a comeback to the national team.

When asked if he can see himself playing for Pakistan again by a reporter during a brief media interaction, Amir said, “Let's see. Agar Allah ne chaaha toh (if god's willing).”

Amir recently practiced at the NCA after the change in administration as the left-arm pacer prepares for the Bangladesh Premier League.

The 30-year-old star cricketer has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is so far. He had spearheaded the pace attack for the national team in multiple ICC tournaments, and played a key role in the side's 2017 Champions Trophy triumph where Pakistan had defeated India in the final of the tournament.

Pakistan are currently taking part in a two-Test series against New Zealand, with the first match ending in a draw in Karachi. The Babar Azam-led side almost survived a scare after New Zealand, who were given a 138-run target with 15 overs remaining in the day, had raced away to 61/1 in 7.3 overs before bad light eventually ended the play on the final day.

