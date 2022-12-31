Home / Cricket / DDCA director provides big update on Rishabh Pant's treatment after car crash: 'If required, we'll airlift him to Delhi'

DDCA director provides big update on Rishabh Pant's treatment after car crash: 'If required, we'll airlift him to Delhi'

Published on Dec 31, 2022

The DDCA director has provided a key update on Rishabh Pant's treatment after the player suffered injuries following a car crash on Friday.

ByHT Sports Desk

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant might be “airlifted” to Delhi for a plastic surgery, Delhi & District Cricket Association Director Shyam Sharma said in the early hours of Saturday. Pant met with a horrific car accident on Friday morning that resulted in the player facing multiple injuries in head, back, and leg. The accident took place while Pant was driving his car towards his hometown of Roorkee; he is currently being treated at a private hospital in Dehradun.

The 25-year-old was alone in the car and suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg.

Also read: PM Modi ‘distressed’ by Rishabh Pant's car accident, ‘prays’ for cricketer's speedy recovery

Talking to ANI, Sharma said: "A team of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health, if required we'll shift him to Delhi and chances are high that we'll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery."

Pant's car collided with a divider and according to the police, the 25-year-old had dozed off while driving. “He was going to Roorkee to meet his relatives. The accident happened because he fell asleep at the wheel a kilometre ahead of Narsan towards Roorkee,” said SK Singh, the Superintendent of Police, Haridwar (Rural).

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had issued a detailed statement on Pant's injuries after the accident.

“Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment,” the statement from BCCI read.

“The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.”

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

rishabh pant indian cricket team
