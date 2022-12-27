Home / Cricket / Will Pakistan boycott ODI World Cup in India? PCB chief drops big update: ‘If the government says…we will not go’

Published on Dec 27, 2022 07:25 AM IST

The tension between the two cricket boards escalated after BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah announced that India will not be sending the team for the continental tournament in October.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan with Virat Kohli after the India vs Pakistan encounter at the 2021 T20 World Cup(AP)
Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) new chief Najam Sethi gave fans a big update on the country's stand to travel to India for the next ODI World Cup. Pakistan had earlier threatened to boycott the showpiece event if India refuses to travel to the country for the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be played ahead of the World Cup.

Sethi on Monday confirmed that the decision over Pakistan's participation in the World Cup depends on the country's government and not the cricket board.

"If the government says don't go to India, we will not go. Where Pakistan and India's cricket relations are concerned, let's be clear. (The) decisions on whether to play or not play tour or not tour are always taken at the government level," Sethi told a press conference in Karachi.

"These are decisions only taken at the government level; the PCB can only seek clarity," he added.

Sethi also stated that he will be in touch with the ACC. "I will see what the situation is and then move forward. Any decision we take, we have to make sure we are not isolated."

If India travel then it will be their first tour to the neighbouring country in 13 years. The team had last visited Pakistan in the 2008 Asia Cup and after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks the bilateral series have almost came to an end.

Since the attacks, Pakistan have once traveled to India for a bilateral series, which took place in 2012. However, the two teams have engaged in some rollicking contests at ICC and ACC events.

