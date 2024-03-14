Will IPL 2024 be MS Dhoni's final season? AB de Villiers addresses CSK captain's league future

Legendary South Africa batter AB de Villiers heaped praise on Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and suggested that it's not necessary that he would retire after the upcoming season of IPL. De Villiers and Dhoni often get compared with each other but two cricketers shared good camaraderie on and off the field. The Proteas batter has already announced retirement from IPL but Dhoni is still going strong at CSK as he led his side to joint-most fifth title last season. MS Dhoni will lead CSK in the upcoming season of IPL.

Dhoni is all set to lead Chennai in IPL 2024 as he has already joined the franchise preparatory camp ahead of the season. The speculations are rife that it might be his last IPL season but De Villiers feels that nobody can confirm it as said that Dhoni is a diesel engine that never ends.

"They played some incredible cricket last year. There were a lot of rumours about MS Dhoni finishing up last year, that was not the case, ladies and gentlemen. He would be back again. Will this be his final season? No one knows. He just seems to be this diesel engine that never ends. He keeps running. What an incredible player, what an incredible captain," de Villiers said in a video on his YouTube channel.

RCB legend De Villiers also shared his views on Chennai Super Kings' incredible culture and called them an intimidating side.

"I believe it's through their presence, it's through the leadership of MSD, a calm coach in Stephen Fleming, senior players in Ravi[ndra] Jadeja and others who have really set this incredible culture alive. They are a very intimidating team to play against. They are never easy to beat," he added.

The former South African captain asserted that Chennai Super Kings always find a way to compete even when they are not in the best of forms.

"That is always a great characteristic of a very successful unit, of a very successful franchise. When you are playing well, it's, 'Yes, no problem, no one's gonna stop us' but when you are not playing so well - they always find a way to compete," he added.

Chennai finished ninth on the points table in IPL 2022 but the team bounced back next season to lift the tile with the same set-up.

He further revealed what's the main factor which makes Chennai a dangerous side in the league.

"They won last year. Yes, they want to defend their title but there's almost no pressure on MSD and his troops and I think that makes them dangerous. Can they go back-to-back? They certainly have the ability," he said.