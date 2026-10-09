Winds of change: Why ‘head coach’ Sourav Ganguly is just what the doctor ordered for Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals

Sourav Ganguly’s elevation to the head coach role for Delhi Capitals comes at a very interesting time. On one hand, there is a franchise that has regularly underperformed in the IPL, finishing no better than fifth in the last five seasons; on the other, there is an individual known for his character, conviction and ability to turn careers and teams around.

Can Sourav Ganguly be the tonic for Rishabh Pant?

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Ganguly’s appointment holds promise for several reasons, but prime among them is perhaps Rishabh Pant, who finds himself in a rut. Runs have been tough to come by for the keeper, and his stint with Lucknow Super Giants is one he would rather forget. As Pant looks to revitalise his floundering IPL career, Ganguly could just be the tonic he needs. Having previously served the franchise as its director and mentor, Ganguly’s role was less hands-on. Now, he can have a more direct impact.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly breaks silence on conflict of interest over Delhi Capitals head coach role and CAB presidency

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{{^usCountry}} Judging by his T20 struggles, the Pant who burst onto the scene in 2018-2019 is long gone. The knocks that announced his arrival - 128 off 63 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad and 78 off 27 against Mumbai Indians - helped him force his way into the Indian team. However, these days, that aggression seems to be a thing of the past. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Judging by his T20 struggles, the Pant who burst onto the scene in 2018-2019 is long gone. The knocks that announced his arrival - 128 off 63 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad and 78 off 27 against Mumbai Indians - helped him force his way into the Indian team. However, these days, that aggression seems to be a thing of the past. {{/usCountry}}

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Over the last five years, Pant’s average has dipped significantly. In 2017, when he made his India debut, he averaged 43, but his numbers have largely gone downhill since. A year-wise breakdown offers a clearer picture of the slump: 16.29 in 2018, 21 in 2019, 30.4 in 2021, 21.1 in 2022 and 27.7 in 2025. These are alarming numbers for a player of Pant’s calibre, whose stature in Test cricket is already approaching legendary status.

The Pant problem

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At LSG, Pant looked lost. More than his batting, his body language spoke volumes about his struggle. By the end of two gruelling seasons, under the owner’s hawkish gaze, Pant looked visibly spent, to the point that parting ways seemed the only logical solution.

Rishabh Pant's decline in T20 cricket is alarming.

In Ganguly, though, Pant could find the support system he has lacked. Ganguly has always spoken highly of Pant, dating back to his days as BCCI president. It was also during his tenure that Ganguly convinced Rohit Sharma to take over as India captain - a move that paid rich dividends. The former India captain also knows a thing or two about bringing out the best in players.

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“Pant fits the middle-order role perfectly. He was with us; he’s played well for us in the past. And hopefully, next year when he turns up again, he’ll use the time and space and the matches to become a better player. He enjoys batting at the Feroz Shah Kotla and hopefully, we’ll see the best of Pant in the years to come in the Delhi shirt," Ganguly said.

There is some talk that DC may not continue with Axar Patel as captain. In the past, KL Rahul has said he doesn't want the job. So, one way to rebuild Pant’s confidence would be to make him skipper. DC need an authoritative figure to lead them, and what better way to usher in a new era than with the Ganguly-Pant pairing?

Why Ganguly’s the man for DC

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Ganguly is a man of character. There aren’t too many like him in the Indian cricketing ecosystem. He has excelled in the various roles he has occupied - India captain, BCCI president, broadcaster, ICC chairman and CAB president. Is there something Ganguly cannot do?

Ganguly was appointed captain just after the match-fixing scandal rocked Indian cricket in 2000, but he calmly ushered the team into a new era. His flamboyance and rare eye for talent helped build a team packed with superstars (Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman) while still making space for youngsters (Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan).

Delhi Capitals don’t lack star power. Pant, KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, David Miller and Lungi Ngidi are world-beaters. But getting them to fire together has been the challenge. DC’s sister franchise, Pretoria Capitals, offers a much smaller sample size, but Ganguly made a promising start to his coaching career there, guiding the team to a runner-up finish.

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As the Capitals prepare for the new season, Ganguly will give us some clues about the direction he wants to take the team during the December auction. For now, we can only wait and watch.