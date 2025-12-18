Winning the WPL and World Cup made my mindset more positive: Renuka Thakur

Chandigarh: Indian pacer Renuka Singh Thakur was snapped up by Gujarat Giants (GG) for ₹60 lakh at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction. India's pace bowler Renuka Singh Thakur during a training session in Navi Mumbai. (PTI)

The 29-year-old swing bowler moved from former champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to the Adani Sportsline-owned franchise, which is looking to turn the corner after three underwhelming seasons.

One of India’s most reliable T20 bowlers, Renuka brings experience, control and big-match temperament to GG’s pace attack.

In this interview, she speaks about her new franchise, lessons from RCB, India’s recent World Cup triumph and her own evolution as a bowler.

Excerpts:

What excites you most about joining Gujarat Giants, especially after being part of a title-winning RCB side?

Playing alongside different players is what excites me the most—cricketers like Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney and others. I strongly believe that you grow as a player when you share the dressing room with different personalities. You learn about their mindset, preparation and how they handle pressure. Winning the WPL and the World Cup has boosted my confidence and made my mindset more positive. GG is a new challenge and I’m keen to make this opportunity count.

Gujarat Giants have rebuilt aggressively. Where do you see yourself fitting into their bowling plans?

GG has built a very balanced squad this season. There are several players who have moved from RCB to GG, so there’s already comfort and familiarity. I’ve enjoyed playing alongside them before, and the domestic players are also close friends, which helps with communication. I bowled in partnership with Kim Garth at RCB last season and we made an impact together. I’m looking forward to continuing that kind of role.

What are your short-term goals with the WPL and international season leading into the T20 World Cup?

We started preparing for the World Cup a year ago and the results were in our favour. Tournaments like the WPL and upcoming international series are part of that preparation. Now that India has won the World Cup, the standards are higher and we are mentally stronger. I don’t set rigid goals because things can change—I was excited about the England series earlier but got injured and was disappointed. I prefer taking each day as it comes and focusing on delivering whenever I get the opportunity.

How do you reflect on your time with RCB? What did you learn from players like Ellyse Perry and captain Smriti Mandhana?

My time at RCB was a huge learning curve and made me a better cricketer. I remember speaking to Ellyse Perry about handling high-pressure situations like Super Overs and also dealing with failure. She told me to accept things, move on and trust hard work. In my first season, my form wasn’t great, but Smriti backed me, which helped me mentally. Those experiences helped me later—especially during the World Cup—when I faced pressure situations and overcame mental blocks.

How has life changed after the World Cup triumph? At what point did you believe India could win it despite early losses?

It feels like living a dream. I take immense pride in representing India and being part of a World Cup-winning team. From the start, we believed we could win. The early defeats didn’t matter as long as we kept working on our game. We knew we would face Australia in the semis or final. Before the semifinal, Harmanpreet (Kaur) told us that we had often fallen short against Australia in big games and that it was time to change that. That belief carried us through, and now we truly feel we can beat Australia on any given day.

How do you see your evolution as India’s lead medium-fast bowler?

I’m still learning. Deepti is very experienced and I often seek her inputs. I also speak a lot to Jhulan di. Whenever I need guidance, I call her, and she’s always there. After the final, we had a long chat and she encouraged me to bowl to my strengths without worrying about results. She’s like a bowling mentor to me.

Kranti Goud impressed during the World Cup. What stood out for her in the tournament ?

She’s a great find. Her aggression with the new ball made a big impact, especially after her performance against England. As a pair, we complemented each other well—I could contain runs while she took wickets. The WPL has definitely helped her.

Was the World Cup medal a tribute to your late father?

Absolutely. I’m living his dream. My mother ensured I trained and chased this path. This World Cup win is for my late father and my mother—without their support and blessings, none of this would have been possible.