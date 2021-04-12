'Wish it did not happen': RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal now perfectly fine to play in IPL 2021 after contracting COVID-19

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal has said that he is perfectly fine and has recovered completely after contracting COVID-19 in the lead-up to the new the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season.

The RCB opener underwent home quarantine and was only allowed to join RCB's team bubble in Chennai after returning three negative coronavirus tests.

ALSO READ| Battle of the 'Million Dollar Babies' as RR, PBKS eye winning start to IPL 2021

"Covid was a setback, I wished that it did not happen but that is something I could not control so once it was there, I had to accept the way it was. It was just about making sure that I stay fit and be ready for the game. I am completely fine now, most importantly I am able to move around. Unless you are a 100 per cent, you cannot push yourself so I just wanted to make sure that I am 100 per cent," said Padikkal in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

Padikkal had a breakthrough season in IPL 2020 in the UAE. He scored 473 runs in 15 matches an average of 31.53 with his best score being 74.

When asked about how they soaked the appreciation in and managed to keep performing in the domestic circuit, he said: "It has been a roller coaster to an extent. Last IPL was amazing for me and it was such a great experience. The opportunities I got and the fact that I was able to contribute for the side was all that mattered. After that, Syed Mushtaq Ali was decent and then Vijay Hazare, I was just looking to get into my rhythm, it was really great to have the runs behind me coming into the IPL. I know I am confident as I have runs behind me in the domestic season," said Padikkal.

ALSO READ| IPL 2021: 'Andre's been a big part': KKR skipper Morgan lauds Russell's execution at death against KKR

The left-handed batsman had a good build up to the IPL after he finished the Vijay Hazare Trophy as the second highest run-getter. He finished with a tally of 737 runs.

"My favourite innings would be against Mumbai which we had in Abu Dhabi last season. I felt that it was the best that I batted throughout the IPL, but in terms of being the most memorable, it could be the first one because the debut is a special feeling and to be able to get fifty in the first match, always feels good," said Padikkal.

RCB managed to win the first match against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of the IPL, and the Virat Kohli-led side will next lock horns against SunRisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

(With Inputs from ANI)