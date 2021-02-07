IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England: With 53.1 overs, R Ashwin bowls his longest in a Test inning
R Ashwin had a long day in the office. (BCCI)
R Ashwin had a long day in the office. (BCCI)
cricket

India vs England: With 53.1 overs, R Ashwin bowls his longest in a Test inning

  • India vs England: India's premier off-spinner bowled 55.1 overs, the most he's bowled in an innings of a Test match.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:28 PM IST

It was after a long time that India had to toil hard with the ball in a single inning of a Test match. The home team was kept on the field for more than 190 overs as England batted their way to a strong first-innings total of 578 on Day 3 of the first Test in Chennai. Being on the field for more than six sessions took a toll on India's bowlers, with most of them bowling extended spells hoping to break partnerships.

Also Read: Live Updates, Ind vs Eng, 1st Test, Day 3

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem bowled 44 overs, while Jasprit Bumrah tried for 36 overs. However, it was R Ashwin who did the bulk of the bowling. India's premier off-spinner bowled 55.1 overs, which was the most he has bowled in an innings of a Test match. Before this, the most Ashwin had bowled in a single inning was 53 overs – against Australia in Adelaide during the 2011/12 tour. This was the fifth occasion of Ashwin bowling more than 52 overs in a Test inning.

Ashwin finished with 3/146, including the wickets of Rory Burns, Ollie Pope and No. 11 batsman James Anderson. The off-spinner had Burns out reverse sweeping for India's first wicket on Day 1, followed by the wicket of Pope, out LBW to a straighter one on the second day. His final wicket came on Day 3, with Anderson trying to slog sweep Ashwin and getting castled by the off-spinner.

Also Read | Not sure whether Bumrah should be picked for second Test: Gambhir

Besides, another record England achieved was that of playing out the longest first-innings total in Test cricket, since South Africa's 510/9 decl against India in 2005 in Kanpur. Back then, South Africa batted for 190.4 overs even though the match ended in a draw.

In response, India reached 59/2 at lunch, trailing England by 519 runs at the break. Jofra Archer ran in with plenty of steam and pace, first removing Rohit Sharma out caught behind cheaply and then Shubman Gill out caught.

Gill was looking exquisite with his timing as usual, having cracked five lovely fours, but an uppish on-drive, which the batsman failed to keep down, went to mid-on, where 38-year-old James Anderson took a fabulous catch diving low. Cheteshwar Pujara stuck three fours to get to 20 off 35 balls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england live cricket score of india vs england india vs england live streaming r ashwin ravichandran ashwin nutmeg pat cummins
app
Close
Live
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3 (Source: BCCI)((Source: BCCI))
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3 (Source: BCCI)((Source: BCCI))
cricket

1st Test Day 3 Live: Pujara, Pant hit 50s, take India to 154/4 at Tea

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:13 PM IST
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: Pujara struck his 29th half century. Kohli and Rahane were dismissed by Bess in quick succession. Pujara is joined by Pant in the middle. England were bowled out for 578. Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG.
READ FULL STORY
Rishabh Pant missed two chances during England's first innings. (Getty Images)
Rishabh Pant missed two chances during England's first innings. (Getty Images)
cricket

Rishabh Pant slips up again, misses easy stumping chance off R Ashwin: WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:42 AM IST
  • Jack Leach was almost a foot outside his crease, but Pant failed to collect the ball, leaving Ashwin in total disarray.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wasim Jaffer and Kuldeep Yadav
Wasim Jaffer and Kuldeep Yadav
cricket

Wasim Jaffer shares a heartwarming message for Kuldeep Yadav

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Wasim Jaffer advised Kuldeep Yadav, who last played a Test match for India back in January 2019, not to lose hope and keep believing in his abilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasprit Bumrah is a key player for India going ahead in the series, reckons Gautam Gambhir. (Getty Images)
Jasprit Bumrah is a key player for India going ahead in the series, reckons Gautam Gambhir. (Getty Images)
cricket

Not sure whether Bumrah should be picked for second Test: Gambhir

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:46 AM IST
  • India vs England: Gambhir suggested that it may not be the worst idea for India to rest the fast bowler for the second Test and keep him fresh for the third game – the Day-Night Test match in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ezra Moseley died in a road accident. (Getty Images)
Ezra Moseley died in a road accident. (Getty Images)
cricket

Former West Indies pacer Ezra Moseley dies in road accident

ANI, Antigua
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:10 AM IST
  • Moseley, a former fast bowler, played two Test matches against England in 1990 and also nine ODIs between 1990 and 1991.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Root takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane(Screengrab/Twitter)
Joe Root takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane(Screengrab/Twitter)
cricket

'Can walk on waters': Twitter explodes after Joe Root's stunning catch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Joe Root took a one-handed catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane on Day 3 of India vs England Test in Chennai. Here’s how Twitter reacted to Joe Root’s stunning catch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stand I, J and K will be operational again.(TNCA/Twitter)
Stand I, J and K will be operational again.(TNCA/Twitter)
cricket

Shut since 2012, Chepauk to finally opens its three stands to spectators

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:37 PM IST
The three stands were sealed after the 2011 World Cup owing to various issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin had a long day in the office. (BCCI)
R Ashwin had a long day in the office. (BCCI)
cricket

With 53.1 overs, R Ashwin bowls his longest in a Test inning

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:28 PM IST
  • India vs England: India's premier off-spinner bowled 55.1 overs, the most he's bowled in an innings of a Test match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India head coach (R) congratulates England captain Joe Root for his double hundred(Screengrab/BCCI video)
India head coach (R) congratulates England captain Joe Root for his double hundred(Screengrab/BCCI video)
cricket

WATCH: Ravi Shastri congratulates Joe Root for his record double ton

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:31 AM IST
In a video shared by BCCI on its official Twitter handle, Shastri can be seen going up to Root to say a few words and compliment the England skipper for scoring his fifth double ton.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Siraj grabbing Kuldeep Yadav by the back of his neck. (BCCI/Screengrab)
Mohammed Siraj grabbing Kuldeep Yadav by the back of his neck. (BCCI/Screengrab)
cricket

Mohammed Siraj grabs Kuldeep Yadav by the neck, video goes viral: WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • The video is a screengrab of post-stumps scenes in the Indian dressing room, where fast bowler Mohammed Siraj could be seen grabbing wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav by the back of his neck.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Kevin Pietersen. (Getty Images)
File image of Kevin Pietersen. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Highly commendable': Pietersen names India's 'unsung hero' in Test cricket

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:00 AM IST
India vs England: Pietersen said the cricketer is an "unsung hero", who lifted India's spirits on day two of the opening Test against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stuart Broad trains in the nets. (Getty Images)
Stuart Broad trains in the nets. (Getty Images)
cricket

Stuart Broad takes a dig at ICC for 'spirit of cricket' post on Virat Kohli

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:53 AM IST
Stuart Broad, who was not included in the England Playing XI for the first Test against India, took a dig at the ICC for their 'spirit of cricket' post on India captain Virat Kohli's gesture towards his England counterpart Joe Root.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli having a chat. (Getty Images)
Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli having a chat. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He has handled that beautifully': Shastri praises Kohli's evolution as captain

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:16 AM IST
  • India vs England: Between June 2015 – his first full-time assignment as India captain – and January of 2021, Kohli has evolved into India's most successful Test captain, leading the team to 33 wins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami.(Twitter)
File photo of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami.(Twitter)
cricket

Shami resumes training, may be available for 3rd Test against England

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Shami was hit by a short ball from Pat Cummins during India's second innings debacle at Adelaide on December 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP