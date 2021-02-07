India vs England: With 53.1 overs, R Ashwin bowls his longest in a Test inning
- India vs England: India's premier off-spinner bowled 55.1 overs, the most he's bowled in an innings of a Test match.
It was after a long time that India had to toil hard with the ball in a single inning of a Test match. The home team was kept on the field for more than 190 overs as England batted their way to a strong first-innings total of 578 on Day 3 of the first Test in Chennai. Being on the field for more than six sessions took a toll on India's bowlers, with most of them bowling extended spells hoping to break partnerships.
Also Read: Live Updates, Ind vs Eng, 1st Test, Day 3
Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem bowled 44 overs, while Jasprit Bumrah tried for 36 overs. However, it was R Ashwin who did the bulk of the bowling. India's premier off-spinner bowled 55.1 overs, which was the most he has bowled in an innings of a Test match. Before this, the most Ashwin had bowled in a single inning was 53 overs – against Australia in Adelaide during the 2011/12 tour. This was the fifth occasion of Ashwin bowling more than 52 overs in a Test inning.
Ashwin finished with 3/146, including the wickets of Rory Burns, Ollie Pope and No. 11 batsman James Anderson. The off-spinner had Burns out reverse sweeping for India's first wicket on Day 1, followed by the wicket of Pope, out LBW to a straighter one on the second day. His final wicket came on Day 3, with Anderson trying to slog sweep Ashwin and getting castled by the off-spinner.
Also Read | Not sure whether Bumrah should be picked for second Test: Gambhir
Besides, another record England achieved was that of playing out the longest first-innings total in Test cricket, since South Africa's 510/9 decl against India in 2005 in Kanpur. Back then, South Africa batted for 190.4 overs even though the match ended in a draw.
In response, India reached 59/2 at lunch, trailing England by 519 runs at the break. Jofra Archer ran in with plenty of steam and pace, first removing Rohit Sharma out caught behind cheaply and then Shubman Gill out caught.
Gill was looking exquisite with his timing as usual, having cracked five lovely fours, but an uppish on-drive, which the batsman failed to keep down, went to mid-on, where 38-year-old James Anderson took a fabulous catch diving low. Cheteshwar Pujara stuck three fours to get to 20 off 35 balls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test Day 3 Live: Pujara, Pant hit 50s, take India to 154/4 at Tea
Rishabh Pant slips up again, misses easy stumping chance off R Ashwin: WATCH
- Jack Leach was almost a foot outside his crease, but Pant failed to collect the ball, leaving Ashwin in total disarray.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wasim Jaffer shares a heartwarming message for Kuldeep Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not sure whether Bumrah should be picked for second Test: Gambhir
- India vs England: Gambhir suggested that it may not be the worst idea for India to rest the fast bowler for the second Test and keep him fresh for the third game – the Day-Night Test match in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former West Indies pacer Ezra Moseley dies in road accident
- Moseley, a former fast bowler, played two Test matches against England in 1990 and also nine ODIs between 1990 and 1991.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Can walk on waters': Twitter explodes after Joe Root's stunning catch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shut since 2012, Chepauk to finally opens its three stands to spectators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 53.1 overs, R Ashwin bowls his longest in a Test inning
- India vs England: India's premier off-spinner bowled 55.1 overs, the most he's bowled in an innings of a Test match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WATCH: Ravi Shastri congratulates Joe Root for his record double ton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohammed Siraj grabs Kuldeep Yadav by the neck, video goes viral: WATCH
- The video is a screengrab of post-stumps scenes in the Indian dressing room, where fast bowler Mohammed Siraj could be seen grabbing wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav by the back of his neck.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Highly commendable': Pietersen names India's 'unsung hero' in Test cricket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stuart Broad takes a dig at ICC for 'spirit of cricket' post on Virat Kohli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He has handled that beautifully': Shastri praises Kohli's evolution as captain
- India vs England: Between June 2015 – his first full-time assignment as India captain – and January of 2021, Kohli has evolved into India's most successful Test captain, leading the team to 33 wins.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shami resumes training, may be available for 3rd Test against England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox