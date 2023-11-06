'With bat or ball?': Poker-faced Bavuma's comical reply to broadcaster's query after SA's World Cup thrashing to India

The clash between India and South Africa was the most-awaited league game of the second phase of 2023 World Cup. Both had the best bowling line-up, an attacking set of batters and both ruled the points table with India standing ahead by virtue of a win more than South Africa in as many matches. Kolkata's Eden Gardens promised a nail-biter, but it turned out to be an anticlimax. India did what they have been doing throughout the tournament, but South Africa failed to stick to their script as they stuttered to a humiliating loss. Temba Bavuma makes a hilarious reply after South Africa's World Cup loss to India

Opting to bat first to a tricky Kolkata track, captain Rohit Sharma set the tone with his 24-ball 40 before the visitors bounced back with two quick wickets. Virat Kohli then stitched a match-reviving third-wicket stand alongside Shreyas Iyer to helped India set a 327-run target. En route, Kohli matched Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing ODI century record with his 49th ton in his unbeaten knock of 11 while Iyer scored 77 off 87.

In response, South Africa crumbled against the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja, with the latter picking up a five-wicket haul, as India folded the visitors for just 83, thus scripting an emphatic 243-run win in Kolkata.

A loss of this margin, so close to the semifinal, must have been disheartening for South Africa, but captain Temba Bavuma kept his comical side alive in the post-match presentation as evident from his response to the presenter's query on whether it was the powerplay that hurt Proteas the most. Bavuma quickly responded with a hilarious remark before explaining that Rohit's rampaging start and the stand between Iyer and Kohli took the game away from them.

Here is how the conversation went…

Presenter: Was it the first 10 overs that hurt you the most?

Temba Bavuma: With the bat or the ball?

Presenter: With the ball?

Temba Bavuma: The first ten overs with the ball made it a challenge. They got 90 in the first 10 overs. We did well after that. Curbed down the run-rate. Biggest challenge was taking wickets and India built big stands. Sharma kind of set it up. Kohli and Iyer had a good partnership. The conditions are the biggest learning. Wicket played as we suspected it to play - expected it to deteriorate but we didn't adapt well.

South Africa still have a game to play in the league stage, against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad on November 10 before they know their opponent for the semifinal.

