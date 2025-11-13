With RCB retention boost, Shreyanka on comeback trail

New Delhi: When the Indian women’s team lifted their first-ever World Cup trophy earlier this month, it was a moment of unfiltered joy. But somewhere, amid the cheers and confetti, there lingered a bittersweet — for a young spin all-rounder who should have been part of it all. Shreyanka Patil had been out of action for 11 months due to a series of injuries but has been retained by RCB in the WPL auction. (X / Shreyanka Patil)

In the scheme of things for India before a series of injuries that ruled her out for nearly 11 months, Shreyanka Patil had to watch the prep and triumph unfold from afar. For a cricketer whose game had been on a steep upward curve – from standout WPL performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru – her time away from the game tested her resolve.

“It was tough for her but also for me as a coach,” coach Arjun Dev, who has seen Patil’s rise and the rollercoaster that followed, told HT. “Without the injury, she would have been there. That was the dream… to celebrate a World Cup win at home together. We’re all happy, of course, but it would be a lie to say we weren’t a little disappointed that she wasn’t part of it.”

Her injury-marred year began with a fractured finger during the Asia Cup last July. She recovered to play the T20 World Cup but was sidelined by Grade 3 shin splints that relapsed. A stress reaction in her wrist followed and just as she completed fitness tests in a bowlers’ camp year, she fractured her thumb during a fielding drill.

The 23-year-old was out of action for nearly a year but the setback wasn’t just physical. On a comeback trail since her return at the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) in September, things are looking up again as she has been retained by RCB ahead of the auction on November 26.

“At least now she’s out of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), she’s training again, and more importantly, she’s smiling again.”

Despite not having played competitive cricket for a year, Patil’s name was amongst the retention alongside Smrit Mandhana and Ellyse Perry. “That was big for her. To be retained by RCB, without playing for a year, came at the right time. It has made her believe in herself again.”

“Before the retentions, she was so nervous. I joked with her saying, ‘Either way, it’s a win-win… if you’re retained, you play for RCB, if you go into the auction, you’ll make more money.’ She looked at me and said, ‘I don’t want the goddamn money. I want to play for RCB.’”

That sentiment speaks volumes about what the franchise means to her. The Karnataka-girl wanted to play for RCB growing up and her loyalty lies with them even as a fan. She had to miss this year’s edition due to injuries.

Having ended the 2024 season as a WPL champion as the leading wicket-taker (13) and emerging player of the season, she’s desperate to return to the field. “She said she wants to go back and play a few more seasons – ideally forever for RCB,” her coach said. “But was very nervous till the news came in.”

Unlike the first auction where she had no idea if she would even be picked, this time around, the nerves were different. There was expectation.

“She kept saying there’s Sophie Molineux, how can they let go of her? There’s Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana. She was overthinking it all,” Arjun recalls. “Finally when Malo (Malolan Rangarajan, RCB’s head coach) called, she was relieved. She said, ‘Whatever price you’re offering, I’m going to do it.’”

Now that she’s back, Shreyanka knows there’s work to do. She picked up only 1 wicket in her five appearances for champions Barbados Royals. “She’s aware she hasn’t operated at her best in domestic cricket since her return,” Dev said. “But she’s in a good space mentally. The goal now is simple… play proper cricket again, get back to her rhythm.”

Beyond the competition in RCB, she is aware that if she has to return, she has to deal with the healthy competition among India’s spin all-rounder contingent – Deepti Sharma, Rana, Radha Yadav, Minnu Mani on the bench.

“She definitely has an eye on that T20 World Cup next year,” Arjun says. “To play a World Cup final at Lord’s and maybe win a trophy there…that would be her perfect comeback story.”

It’s her motivation now but she’s not letting that turn into desperation. “She’s not chasing selection,” her coach said. “Her focus is on winning for RCB. If India happens in that process, great. But it’s about playing her best cricket again, not proving a point.”

Despite the brimming options, Dev believes what makes her ward special goes beyond numbers. “It’s her skill. The kind of revs and grip she generates on the ball, it stands out even among top spinners. And then, her attitude. She gives it everything.”

For a player who’s known as much for her infectious energy as her explosive talent, this next chapter is about rediscovering her confidence, and joy. “If she has a decent WPL, India will look at her again,” Dev said.