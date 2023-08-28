'With Tendulkar still playing, Virat showed glimpses of…': Ian Chappell serves timely Kohli reminder ahead of Asia Cup

When you've scored over 25,000 international runs, pummelled over 70 centuries and creamed 130 fifties, picking one favourite knock is not an easy task. More so when the player in the spotlight is Virat Kohli, who has left behind a plethora of records to be broken. Countless Player of the Match awards, innumerable match-winning performances, ICC Player of the Year Awards and what not. You name the prestige and Kohli has earned it. Even when he wasn't at his fluent best – the period between 2020 to mid-2022 – Kohli was still piling runs along the way.

India's Virat Kohli is gearing up for the Asia Cup 2023.(BCCI Twitter)

Which brings us back to the question. What is that one particular knock Kohli stands out for? The 183 vs Pakistan at the Asia Cup, or the 82 against the same rivals at last year's T20 World Cup? The 133 vs Sri Lanka at Hobart? Or one of the three centuries he smashed against England in 2018? Well… for the legendary Ian Chappell, it's none of the above. The one Kohli game that will always have a special place in the former Australia captain's mind is Adelaide 2014 where his twin centuries almost gave India a famous win.

"In 2012, with the evergreen Tendulkar still plying his trade, Kohli showed glimpses of his talent, also at the WACA ground, with a promising 44 and 75. His skillful batting against a good Australian pace attack hinted at his talent, and when he then followed it with an excellent century in Adelaide, while others around him failed, it was widely accepted he would be the next outstanding Indian batter," Chappell wrote for ESPNCricinfo.

"Appropriately, two years later at Adelaide Oval again, the newly appointed India captain scored two sublime centuries to almost snatch a memorable victory for his side. Kohli's second-innings 141, in particular, on a pitch that encouraged spin, was a masterpiece and with a little more help from his team-mates would have resulted in a spectacular Indian victory."

Only 24 then, Kohli embarked on his second tour of Australia with plenty on his shoulders. His previous overseas tour had resulted in horrible numbers – 134 runs from 10 innings against England, and with MS Dhoni out of the first Test with a finger injury, Kohli captained a spirited Indian team gallantly and leading from the front. His knock of 115 ensured India did not concede a big first-innings lead, before a stellar 141 in the second dig had the Indian innings under control before the batting imploded.

When Kohli the boy embarked on a man's journey

A little over a year since the great Sachin Tendulkar had declared his retirement, the series signified the emergence of Kohli, destined for greatness. What unfolded over the subsequent nine years is a narrative unto itself, as world cricket bore witness to the rise of a true megastar. As the Asia Cup 2023 comes knocking and India open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday, Chappell's reminiscent of Kohli's Adelaide epic is something oppositions can do taking note of.

"Despite Kohli's amazing record and his strong leadership, it was that second-innings century in Adelaide in 2014 that cemented his undoubted skill. He hit 16 fours and one six and scored at the superb rate of 80 runs per 100 balls on a pitch that suited Nathan Lyon's sharp-turning off-breaks. Kohli's ability to successfully play the cover drive - the toughest shot for a right-hander on a turning pitch - was exceptional and severely frustrated Australia's charge for victory," Chappell added.

"Kohli will be remembered for many exceptional feats as both a batter and successful captain. However, for me it was those two innings at Adelaide Oval, especially the second one, that left a lasting impression of his extraordinary skill."

