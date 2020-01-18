‘Wo apne daant andar karwane gaya hai’ - Shikhar Dhawan trolls Yuzvendra Chahal on ‘Chahal TV’

cricket

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 12:48 IST

India left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan took over the role of the host at ‘Chahal TV’ on Saturday after India’s emphatic win in the 2nd ODI against Australia in Rajkot. In a special episode of the talk show, Dhawan revealed why the Indian leg spinner was not present to host the interview in a cheeky manner. Taking a dig at Chahal, the left-hander said: “Hi, I welcome everyone to ‘Chahal TV’. You must be wondering where is Yuzvendra Chahal. Finally, aaj wo apne daant andar karwane gaya (he has finally gone to get his teeth fixed).”

Also read: KL Rahul’s blink-and-you-miss-it stumping draws MS Dhoni comparison - WATCH

The remark from Dhawan incited a huge laughter from KL Rahul who was being interviewed on the show, and Dhawan joined in on the laughter. He went on: “After so many years, we finally convinced him to go. That’s why he cannot be seen today. And you cannot see his teeth as well.”

In the rest of the episode of ‘Chahal TV’, Dhawan went on to interview Rahul, who was named man of the match for his performance in Rajkot. Coming down to bat at No. 5, Rahul hammered 80 runs in 52 balls to help his side to a mammoth total of 340/5 in 50 overs.

Also read: Panic button pressed early in days of social media: Virat Kohli

Speaking on his performance, the batsman said: “I have been in good form since the last few series, so the build up had been good before this series. I used the form I was in. I was ready for the challenge of batting at no.5, I was ready to enjoy. You learn a lot about yourself and your skills after you bat at uncomfortable positions.”

India won the match by 36 runs to level the three-match ODI series 1-1. The decider will be played on Sunday at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.