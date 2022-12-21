‘Wo hamara kaptaan hai or rahega’: Shaheen Afridi fires angry tweet as fans target Babar Azam after England drubbing

Pakistan endured a tough 0-3 defeat in the Test series at home against England. The tourists blew away Babar Azam and Co. with their new brand of attacking cricket. The tourists eked a 74-run victory on a dead Rawalpindi track in the series opener, then defeated Pakistan by 24 runs in the second Test in Multan, and secured a commanding eight-wicket win in the final Test in Karachi on Tuesday.

The outcome also saw Pakistan endure a huge blow in the World Test Championship (WTC) contention. This was Pakistan's fourth successive Test defeat on home soil, three against England and the fourth came in the previous series against Australia.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was right on money with the bat as he scored 348 runs from six innings, which included one hundred and three fifties. But it was his captaincy, which was once again under the scanner following the deplorable result. However, amid the criticism his teammate and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi came out in support of the captain.

Urging fans to show some respect, Shaheen wrote a lengthy tweet, where he hailed Babar as Pakistan's pride. Asking the fans to continue their support, the speedster added that the story is still not over.

As things stand, Pakistan are placed seventh in the WTC standings. England, on the other hand, stand fifth on the nine-team table, which has Australia on top, followed by India.

Pakistan will next play New Zealand in the two-match home series, which starts from December 26 in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Shaheen will remain in the sideline for at least a few months, as he is still recuperating from his knee injury. The pacer had injured his knee ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, and had to miss the entire tournament, which saw Pakistan finish as the runners-up. He then returned to action during the T20 World Cup, but failed to continue following the tournament as his injury aggravated.

