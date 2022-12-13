'Woh batting coach hi hain na?': Afridi slams Mohammad Yousuf's 'Yeh mera domain nahi hai' remark on Rizwan's form

Former captain Shahid Afridi has reacted strongly to Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf's statement about Mohammad Rizwan during a press-conference. Yousuf, who was appointed Pakistan's batting coach earlier this year in July, was asked about Rizwan and his struggle in Tests, and why was the wicketkeeper batter still persisted with despite a string of low scores. Yousuf being the batting coach was expected to reply to the question about Rizwan being rested, but the words that came out of his mouth left the onlookers surprised.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Dekhiye, main jab se cricket board ke saath aaya hu - takreeban 2 saal ho gaye hain and koi 8-10 months mujhe team ke saath huye hain. Toh ek cheez bohot clear hai ki har banda apne domain mein reh ke kaam karega. Main kisi ke domain mein nahi jaunga aur koi mere mein nahi aayega. Toh mera nahi khayaal ki ye meri domain ka question hai. Bura mat maniyega but yeh mera domain nahi hai. (When I came aboard the PCB - it has been almost 2 years and some 8-10 months with the team. One thing is clear that every person operates within his domain. I won't enter anyone else's domain and no one else will enter mine. So, I don't think this question belongs to my domain. Don't mind but this is not my domain)," he had said during the PC at the end of Day 3 of the 2nd England vs Pakistan Test in Multan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Rizwan has been in top form in T20Is and ODIs, he hasn't fared as well in Tests, conjuring just 236 runs in the last 10 innings. In fact, since his unbeaten 104 against Australia back in March, Rizwan has struggled to even notch up a half-century. Afridi was a bit taken aback by what he heard from his former Pakistan teammate Yusuf and feels that with the Test series lost, the management should consider offering Rizwan a small break and bring in the likes of either Sarfaraz Ahmed or Shan Masood.

"Woh batting coach hi hain na waha pe? Toh zahir hai ki batsmen agar perform nahi karenge, zahir si baat hai ki Mohammad Yousuf se puucha jayega. As a batting coach, yeh toh usi ka domain banta hai. Rizwan ke baare mein, main pehle keh chuka hu ki kisi duusre ladke ko chance de diya jaaye," Afridi said on Samaa TV.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Main yeh nahi keh raha ki Rizwan ko drop kar diya jaaye lekin usko rest zaruur karaya ja sakta hai. Aap Test series haar gaye ho. Teesra match Karachi mein hai toh aap yaha chance de sakte hain. Why not Sarfaraz? Shan Masood... chances should be given. (He is the batting coach, right? So obviously, if the players do not perform, he will be asked questions. As a batting coach, this is his domain. And about Rizwan, I have already said that the time has come to maybe give other players an opportunity. I am not saying drop Rizwan altogether, but he sure can be rested. You have lost the series and the third Test is in Karachi, so why not bring in someone like a Sarfaraz or Shan Masood)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

England defeated Pakistan by 26 runs to clinch the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead – the first time they have won back-to-back Test matches in Australia. Meanwhile, Pakistan, who have now lost three consecutive Tests on home soil, will play for pride in the third Test starting Saturday, December 17 at Karachi's National Stadium.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON