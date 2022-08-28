'Woh World Cup game yaad karo, waise hi khelna hai': Babar Azam's epic team speech ahead of India Asia Cup tie - Watch

It's Sunday, the day for the epic clash between two arch-rivals of world cricket - India and Pakistan - at the Asia Cup 2022. Since the announcement of the Asia Cup schedule, fans have waited in anticipation for the blockbuster clash at the Dubai International Stadium, the same venue where the two had met 10 months back in the 2021 T20 World Cup opener. And ahead of the game, Pakistan captain Babar Azam gave an encouraging speech to his team members in their final practice session reminding them of their historic win against India in that World Cup meeting.

Despite India being the favourites in the 2021 T20 World Cup and having history on their side against Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi's stellar spell with the new ball and an unbeaten century-plus stand between Babar and opening partner Mohammad Rizwan helped the Men in Green crush India by 10 wickets in Dubai. It was Pakistan's first-ever win against India in a World Cup meeting.

Speaking to his team members ahead of Pakistan's final net session before the India game, Babar told his teammates to recall that World Cup game in a bid to remember how the team had geared up for the match. He also urged his fast bowling unit to not make them feel the absence of Shaheen Afridi, who was ruled out of the entire tournament owing to a knee injury.

“Iss body language se khelna hai jaise humlog khelte aa rahe hai, jaise humlogo ne World Cup mai khela tha. Uss game ko yaad karo, peeche jaake yaad karo. Yaad karoge toh saare cheese yaad aa jayega, woh preparation yaad aa jayega. Achi preparation wohi hogi jo aap idhr karte ho wohi udhr jaake apply hogi. Toh result zarur ayegi. Believe rakho. I know humhara main fast bowler nehi he, but uska kami mehsus mat hone dena, fast bowlers especially. Wish you all the best!” he said.

India once again have the edge over Pakistan, having won 8 of their 13 completed games in Asia Cup and having never lost to their arch nemesis in the tournament since 2014.

