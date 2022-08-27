Rohit Sharma gives verdict on Kohli's form ahead of IND return: 'Didn't notice any extraordinary changes. He's the same'

After a gap of one month, where he was rested for the tour of West Indies and Zimbabwe, former India captain Virat Kohli is all set to make a return to the Indian side in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament where the Men in Blue will be up against arch-rivals Pakistan in the opener in Dubai on Sunday. Kohli's form has been the talk of world cricket even in his absence with some criticising him, and others backing him to make a strong return ahead of the T20 World Cup. And before the start of India's campaign in the UAE for the Asia Cup, captain Rohit Sharma gave his verdict on Kohli's form based on what he saw of his batting at the nets.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, Rohit admitted that he found Kohli to be in great touch of whatever he saw of his batting at the nets and added that he looks fresh after a deserving break and is raring to go.

“Maine jitna dekha, I felt he was in very good touch. He working hard a lot on his batting. He isn't looking like he is thinking about a lot of things. He is just the same, didn't notice anything extraordinary changes. He is returning after a month's break so he looking fresh and is also looking in good touch,” he said.

Kohli, earlier on Saturday, revealed in an interview with Star Sports about his mental struggles during the course of his century drought and how the break has offered him a fresh perspective.

Speaking on the same, Rohit admitted that discussions around mental health have been constantly happening in the Indian dressing room since Covid-19 which left players restricted in a bubble for long stretches of times.

“We do talk about these things a lot of late. Since Covid has struck, it has been difficult for a lot of players, not just Virat Kohli, who have gone through such a tough time mentally - staying in the bubble, not being able to go outside - guys have found it difficult and there is nothing wrong in it. Every player has a way to respond to that and we constantly talk about these things about how the players are mentally and how they are thinking about the game,” he said.

