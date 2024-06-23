Women’s ODI series: Mandhana falls for 90 as India sweep SA series 3-0

The only disappointing moment for the M Chinnaswamy Stadium fans came in the 31st over when the prolific Smriti Mandhana, on the verge of a third century in a row, fell for 90 in the final women’s ODI against South Africa in Bengaluru on Sunday. Smriti Mandhana celebrates her fifty during the third women's ODI cricket match between India and South Africa, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.(PTI)

The India vice-captain, in sublime form this series, was out to Khaka Mlaba’s bowling, finishing with a superb series aggregate 343 runs at an average of 114.34. All eyes will be on the 27-year-old when she takes guard in the one-off Test in Chennai from June 28. It will be followed by three T20Is.

India completed a six-wicket win, restricting South Africa to 215/8 and chasing down the target in 40.4 overs by reaching 220/4.

Mandhana, who scored 117 and 136 in the first two games, resumed from where she left off, producing another flawless innings studded with 11 fours.

Chasing 325 in the last match, South Africa scored 321, but the visitors were restricted to a modest total after electing to bat first, skipper Laura Wolvaardt (61 off 57b) and Tazmin Brits (38 off 66) doing the bulk of the scoring in a 102-run opening partnership. Wolvaardt was the first to go with Arundhati Reddy taking an impressive catch off her bowling. Last match’s centurion Marizanne Kapp (7) was caught and bowled by spinner Shreyanka Patil, who had come in place of leg-spinner Asha Sobhana. Nadine de Klerk (26) and Mieke de Ridder (26) played little cameos to lift the team past the 200-run mark. For India, Deepti Sharma and Arundhati Reddy scalped two wickets each.

After a halt due to wet conditions, India’s chase was led by Mandhana and Shafali Verma (25). While Verma struggled to score quickly, Mandhana’s prowess and form gave SA bowlers a tough time again. Tumi Sekhukhune removed Verma for 25 in the 12thover, while the left-handed opener dominated the bowling until her dismissal in the 31st over.

Priya Punia, who came in place of D Hemlatha, made 28 off 40 balls at No.3. With two runs to get, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was run out on 42 and Richa Ghosh sealed the win with a six.