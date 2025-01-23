Menu Explore
Women's Ashes: Australia announce 13-player squad for one-off Test, provide injury update on Healy, Gardner

ANI |
Jan 23, 2025 06:33 PM IST

Australia named a strong 13-member Test squad for the Test in the ongoing Women's Ashes series against England while providing an update on the fitness of key players

Canberra [Australia], : Australia named a strong 13-member Test squad for the Test in the ongoing Women's Ashes series against England while providing an update on the fitness of key players.

Women's Ashes: Australia announce 13-player squad for one-off Test, provide injury update on Healy, Gardner
Women's Ashes: Australia announce 13-player squad for one-off Test, provide injury update on Healy, Gardner

Before the Test leg, Australia successfully retained the Ashes with flying colours, courtesy of their four successive wins in the series, three ODIs and one T20I.

As the Women's Ashes is on the cusp of moving to the Test action, the top-ranked team across all formats, will need to rely on its depth in the red-ball format.

Captain Alyssa Healy missed out on the ongoing second T20I against England on Thursday with a foot injury. Cricket Australia said in a statement that "her availability for the Test match will be determined in due course."

National selector Shawn Flegler revealed the nature of the Australian skipper's injury.

"Alyssa has got a stress response in her foot," Flegler told reporters, according to ICC.

"We're going to try and get a little bit more information before we make a call on her. It's a big call for Alyssa," Fleger added.

Along with Healy, there are also concerns over the fitness of star all-rounder Ash Gardner. She was also a notable absentee in Australia's playing XI for the second T20I.

According to Cricket Australia, there is no time frame for Gardner's return. "Ash Gardner will continue to be assessed daily, and her availability for the 3rd T20I remains uncertain," it said in a release.

Even though there is uncertainty over their involvement, Garnder and Healy have been added to the squad. The one-off Test will begin on January 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground .

Australia Test Squad: Alyssa Healy , Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
