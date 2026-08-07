Women's Asia Cup schedule revealed, showdown between India and Pakistan set for September 5. Check full fixtures

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has finally revealed the schedule for the upcoming Women's Asia Cup, set to be played from August 28 to September in the UAE. The much-awaited showdown between India and Pakistan is scheduled for September 5 at the Dubai International Stadium. The tournament will be contested by eight teams and played in the T20 format, the organisers confirmed. The eight participating teams are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, China, Thailand and Indonesia.

Here's the full schedule for the upcoming Women's Asia Cup (AFP)

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India, Pakistan, Thailand, and Hong Kong make up Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia and China are placed in Group B. The tournament will take place days before the Asian Games and will serve as the perfect practice for the upcoming showpiece event, in which both India and Pakistan have gained automatic entry into the quarter-finals.

The tournament opener will be played between Thailand and Hong Kong on August 28, and India will take the field for its opening match on August 30 against Thailand. It is worth mentioning that Sri Lanka is the defending champion of the Women's Asia Cup after beating India in the final.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking of the Indian women's team, Cricket South Africa also revised the schedule for India’s tour of the Rainbow Nation on Thursday. The earlier announced fixtures did not include a three-match T20I series, as India and South Africa were slated to play only ODIs and the one-off Test. However, T20Is have now been added to the mix as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking of the Indian women's team, Cricket South Africa also revised the schedule for India’s tour of the Rainbow Nation on Thursday. The earlier announced fixtures did not include a three-match T20I series, as India and South Africa were slated to play only ODIs and the one-off Test. However, T20Is have now been added to the mix as well. {{/usCountry}}

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The one-off Test will be played from December 9-12, and the ODI series will be wrapped between December 16 and 22. The T20Is will go ahead between December 26 and 30.

Here's the full Women's Asia Cup 2026 schedule:

Thailand vs Hong Kong - August 28 (8 PM)

Sri Lanka vs UAE - August 29 (8 PM)

India vs Thailand - August 30 (8 PM)

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Bangladesh vs Indonesia - August 31 (8 PM)

Pakistan vs Thailand - September 1 (8 PM)

Sri Lanka vs Indonesia - September 2 (8 PM)

India vs Hong Kong - September 3 (8 PM)

UAE vs Indonesia - September 4 (8 PM)

India vs Pakistan - September 5 (8 PM)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - September 6 (8 PM)

Pakistan vs Hong Kong - September 7 (8 PM)

Bangladesh vs UAE - September 8 (8 PM)

Semi-Final 1 - September 10 (8 PM)

Semi-Final 2 - September 11 (8 PM)

Final - September 13 (8 PM)