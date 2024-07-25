Women’s Asia Cup semi-final, India vs Bangladesh: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss, venue

India women's team produced exceptional performances throughout the group stage to enter the semi-finals of the Asia Cup earlier this week. The side, in its first match, thumped arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets, before cruising to easy wins against the United Arab Emirates and Nepal to book a berth in the final four. Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur of India run between the wickets during the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 (PTI)

The side now faces Bangladesh, against whom India will start as overwhelming favourites. Nigar Sultana's side faced a seven-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in its opener in Asia Cup this year, before making a fine comeback to defeat Thailand and Malaysia to set up a semi-final against high-flying India.

Last 5 matches

Team Form India Women NR W W W W Bangladesh Women L L L W W

Likely XI

India Women

Openers: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma

Middle-order: Sajeevan Sajana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (wk)

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Tanuja Kanwar

Bangladesh Women

Openers: Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun

Middle-order: Nigar Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Ishma Tanjim, Ritu Moni

All-rounder: Rabeya Khatun, Shorna Akter

Bowlers: Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Sabinkun Nahar Jesmin

Statistical Performance (India)

India

Shafali Verma

Shafali, with 158 runs, has been the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, and against Nigar Sultana's team, which has a host of slow bowlers, she will have to give India a good start.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate 50s/100s Shafali Verma 78 1906 25.41 131.90 0/10

Deepti Sharma

Off-spinner Deepti has been very consistent with the ball taking eight wickets in three games so far. The economy rate of 4.66 has been impressive.

Player Innings Wickets Average Economy rate Strike rate Deepti Sharma 112 129 18.65 5.98 18.6

Players who can make a difference (India)

Richa Ghosh

Known for her aggressive approach, Ghosh broke the Indian record for highest score in women's T20Is during the match against UAE, when she smashed 63 off just 29 deliveries. India would bank on Ghosh to deliver again in the knock-out match.

Pooja Vastrakar

Vastrakar has been phenomenal with the new ball throughout the Asia Cup. She has picked three wickets in two matches in the tournament, and was rested for the clash against Nepal.

Statistical Performance (Bangladesh)

Murshida Khatun

The Bangladesh opener has been one of their most consistent players in the Asia Cup so far, with 130 runs to her name in two innings. She averages 65 and has a strike rate of 114.03.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate 50s/100s Murshida Khatun 47 906 22.09 88.47 0/6

Nahida Akter

Nahida continues to be their star bowler, with five wickets in 12 overs and a brilliant economy rate of 3.25.

Player Innings Wickets Average Economy rate Strike rate Nahida Akter 85 99 16.45 5.66 17.4

Players who can make a difference (Bangladesh)

Dilara Akter

While Nahida has been conservative, her opening partner Dilara Akter has displayed an aggressive approach, and if she clicks for Bangladesh, she could trouble the Indian bowlers.

Ritu Moni

She might have only bowled three overs throughout the whole tournament, but already has three wickets to her name.

Team head to head

The two teams have met on 13 occasions, with India comfortably ahead, securing 11 wins in comparison to their opponents' two.

Venue and Pitch

Pitches at the Dambulla Stadium tend to slow down considerably during the second half, and both teams would prefer to defend a total on the big day. The semi-final will be an afternoon game, but dew is unlikely to play a big role as the match, in normal time, should end before 7 PM.

For India, the ground saw history in the making when last week, the side posted its first-ever 200+ score in the shortest format. India smashed 201/5 against the UAE at this venue, which is now their highest score in T20Is.

Match Prediction

India enter the clash as major favourites for a final spot, where the side would aim at winning a record-extending seventh title.

Fantasy XI

Openers: Shafali Verma, Murshida Khatun

Middle-order: Smriti Mandhana, Nigar Sultana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk)

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh