Women's cricket season to start with 50-over tournament from March 11
The women's domestic cricket season will begin with a 50-over tournament from March 11, the BCCI has informed its affiliated units.
A letter from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has given the details -- including the full schedule of the matches.
The tournament will be held across six venues -- Surat, Rajkot, Jaipur, Indore, Chennai and Bengaluru.
The teams will have to assemble at their respective venues by March 4 and will need to have three COVID-19 negative results after tests on March 4, 6 and 8, before entering the respective bio-bubbles.
"The teams are required to assemble in their respective host cities on March 4th 2021, and will need to undergo COVID-19 testing procedures and quarantine in accordance with the state regulatory authorities and the BCCI SOPs," Shah wrote in the letter.
Each of the five elite groups will have six teams each, while the plate group has seven.
The five elite-group toppers qualify directly for the knockouts, while the three next-best-placed teams in terms of points earned will join them. The last of these qualifiers will play a pre-quarter-final against the topper of the plate group to get into the final eight.
The quarter-finals will be held on March 29, and the semi-finals on April 1. The final will be played on April 4. The venues for the knockouts will be announced later.
Bengal are defending champions.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I am a cricket lover who actually went on to become a cricketer': R Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC Board Meet: BCCI opposes ICC's EOI policy for global meets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women's cricket season to start with 50-over tournament from March 11
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi to host Vijay Hazare knockouts from March 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Accuracy added to variation, Ashwin's magic potion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It was not an 81 all out pitch, England batters looked like startled rabbits'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli makes cameo in Gujrati during Hardik Pandya-Axar Patel interview: WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu ends Jharkhand's winning streak with 67-run win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baroda continue winning streak, beat Chhattisgarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Padikkal cracks second successive ton as Karnataka thrash Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC reacts after Yusuf Pathan announces retirement from cricket
- “India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winner Yusuf Pathan announces his retirement from all forms of cricket,” tweeted ICC after Pathan made the announcement on Twitter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yusuf Pathan's top 5 knocks that will always be cherished by cricket fans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yusuf Pathan, 2011 World Cup & 2007 WT20 winner, announces retirement
- Pathan made a name for himself in the Indian Premier League while playing for franchises like Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, before having a successful stint with the national team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This is a mark of all the great teams in history': Matthew Hayden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI looking at multiple cities to host IPL 2021: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox