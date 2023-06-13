Home / Cricket / Women's Emerging Asia Cup: Shreyanka grabs 5/2, India crush Hong Kong by 9 wickets

Women's Emerging Asia Cup: Shreyanka grabs 5/2, India crush Hong Kong by 9 wickets

PTI |
Jun 13, 2023 04:10 PM IST

Hong Kong were bowled out for 34 in 14 overs. In reply, India achieved the target in 5.2 overs with Gongadi Trisha scoring an unbeaten 19.

Rising all-rounder Shreyanka Patil decimated an inexperienced Hong Kong side with impressive figures of 5/2 as Indian U-23 women's team opened its campaign in the Women's Emerging Asia Cup with a comfortable nine-wicket victory at Mong Kok in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Shreyanka, one of the finds of inaugural edition of WPL having put up a stellar show for RCB, bowled her tight off-breaks as Hong Kong were bowled out for 34 in 14 overs, with opener Mariko Hill scoring 14 off 19 balls.

India's U-19 World Cup stars — left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap (2/2) and leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra (2/12) — were other wicket-takers.

In reply, India achieved the target in 5.2 overs with Gongadi Trisha scoring an unbeaten 19.

Brief Scores: Hong Kong W 34 in 14 overs (Shreyanka Patil 5/2).

India W 38/1 in 5.2 overs (G Trisha 19 not out).

India W win by 9 wickets.

