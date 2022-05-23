Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Live Streaming Trailblazers vs Supernovas: When and where to watch Trailblazers vs Supernovas

Women's T20 Challenge Live Streaming, Trailblazers vs Supernovas: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 match Trailblazers vs Supernovas today.
Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Live Streaming Trailblazers vs Supernovas(BCCI/IPL)
Published on May 23, 2022 09:39 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Women's T20 Challenge Live Streaming, Trailblazers vs Supernovas: The Trailblazers will meet Supernovas in the first match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 on Monday. Smriti Mandhana will be leading the defending champions Trailblazers at the tournament, scheduled to be held from May 23 to 28 at the MCA Stadium. Supernovas, meanwhile, will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, who is also the captain of India's T20I side. 

Veteran India cricketers Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey, who all played in the previous edition, are the notable absentees in the squads of all three sides -- the third being Velocity. Mandhana's Trailblazers include the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Hayley Matthews, Rajeshwari Gayakwasd, Salma Khatum and Sophia Brown among others in their squad. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas feature star bowler Alana King, alongside Sophie Ecclestone and Deandra Dottin among leading overseas stars.

Here are the live streaming details of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 match, Trailblazers vs Supernovas

Where is the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 match Trailblazers vs Supernovas?

The Women's T20 Challenge 2022 match Trailblazers vs Supernovas will take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

At what time does the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 match Trailblazers vs Supernovas start?

The Women's T20 Challenge 2022 match Trailblazers vs Supernovas will start at 7:30 pm IST on Monday (May 23).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 match Trailblazers vs Supernovas?

The Women's T20 Challenge 2022 match Trailblazers vs Supernovas will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 match Trailblazers vs Supernovas?

The live streaming of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 match Trailblazers vs Supernovas will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of TB vs SV here at hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

