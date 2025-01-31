Women’s U19 T20 WC: India in final after spin punch floors England

Chandigarh: A nine-wicket win against England took India to the final of the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Friday and continued their excellent run since winning the U-19 Asia Cup in Malaysia nearly two months ago. India will meet South Africa, who stunned Australia by five wickets, in the final. Both go into the title round unbeaten. India players celebrate after beating England to enter the final of Women’s U19 T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur. (ICC via Getty Images)

With National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman and chairperson of the selection committee Neetu David in attendance, India got to the target in 15 overs with G. Kamalini, 16, who was bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹1.6 crore, hitting the winning runs on way to an unbeaten 56 (50 balls). Openers Kamalini and Gongadi Trisha (35 off 29) gave India a good start with a 60-run stand before the latter was bowled by Phoebe Brett in the ninth over. Sania Chalke was unbeaten on 11 when the winning runs were scored.

The left-arm spin trio of Parunika Sisodia (3/21), Vaishnavi Sharma (3/23) and Aayushi Shukla (2/21) rattled England. The trio had wreaked havoc in the U-19 Asia Cup also. Delhi’s Sisodia dismissed Jemima Spence (0) and Trudy Johnson (9) to put England on then backfoot early.

Davina Perrin (45) and captain Abi Norgrove (30) fought back before Shukla, who had 10 wickets in the U-19 Asia Cup, removed Perrin in the 12th over. Once Norgrove fell to Shukla and England were 86/4, the innings crumbled and they finished on 113/8.

Sisodia, who has represented the senior Delhi team and had done well for Central Delhi Queens in the first Delhi Premier League T20 claimed her third wicket dismissing Katie Jones. Sharma then cleaned up the tail claiming Charlotte Stubbs (4) two balls after Prisha Thanawala (2) and Charlotte Lambert (0) the following ball.

“I want to thank the team for the support. I bowled on the same spot and let the ball do the work,” said Sisodia, adjudged Player of the Match. “I bowled more to batters instead of doing single-wicket practice which helped me. Winning the final and the trophy is the wish and also that is the goal for all of us here.”

India are coached by former international spinner Nooshin-Al-Khadeer. It was under her and with Shafali Verma as captain that India had won their first ICC title by winning the U-19 World Cup in 2023.

Brief scores: India: 117/1 in 15 overs (G Kamalini 56 n.o., Gongadi Trisha 35) beat England: 113/8 in 20 overs (Davina Perrin 45, Abi Norgrove 30, Parunika Sisodia 3/21, Vaishnavi Sharma 3/23) by nine wickets