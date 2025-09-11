'World Champions India will crush teams in Asia Cup': UAE head coach after getting run over by Kuldeep Yadav

UAE head coach Lalchand Rajput praised the high-quality Indian bowling attack following his team's nine-wicket loss in the Asia Cup on Wednesday, admitting that his batters were “overawed” by the star-studded opposition. India's Kuldeep Yadav, second right, celebrates the wicket of United Arab Emirates's Rahul Chopra during the Asia Cup.(AP)

India bowled UAE out for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs before chasing down the target in a mere 4.3 overs. Rajput, a former India cricketer and coach, said his players were not used to facing such elite bowling and struggled to cope under pressure.

“They never play such kind of bowlers. They were overawed by big names,” Rajput, who was a support staff member of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian side, said after the match, pointing to the gulf in experience between the two sides.

India’s decision to go spin-heavy worked wonders as left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, playing his first match since the Champions Trophy, led the charge with a devastating four-wicket haul. He was well supported by Shivam Dube, who took 3 for 4, while Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with a wicket each.

Rajput highlighted that the turning point came once the spinners took over after a relatively quiet power play. “"World champions will crush teams. It was good till the powerplay, but once spinners started operating, it changed. There was not much turn but if it's Kuldeep and Varun, even top batters struggle against them,” he explained.

In his second over, Kuldeep got three wickets to run through the UAE middle-order.

India’s bowling attack, particularly the depth in their spin department, left a strong impression on the UAE coach. He also pointed to India’s selection strength, citing Arshdeep Singh’s absence from the playing XI.

“If Arshdeep can’t make it to the playing eleven, it tells you about the team’s depth,” Rajput remarked.

Arshdeep, India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, did not play as India decided to field two specialist spinners and three all-rounders.