World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul climb in latest ICC rankings, Shubman Gill remains constant despite absence

India's match-winners from the World Cup clash against Australia – Virat Kohli and KL Rahul – made good gain in the latest ICC ODI ranking charts. Apart from them, South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock and England opener Dawid Malan, who smashed 140(107) against Bangladesh on Tuesday, also saw a jump in their rankings. (Follow | India vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023)

A total of ten centuries have been made so far in the ongoing ODI World Cup, making things interesting at the top end of the batting charts.

Quinton De Kock scored a stunning ton against Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the ODI World Cup. His effort lifted the wicketkeeper-batter to sixth position in the batting rankings. De Kock will hope to continue the rich form when South Africa meet Australia in Lucknow on Thursday, a venue which the wicketkeeper is very familiar with.

Kohli is placed one spot behind De Kock following his superb effort against Australia. He along with KL Rahul added 165 runs for the fourth wicket and rescued India after they were reduced to 2 for 3 in the 200-run chase. While Kohli got out for 85(116), Rahul finished the match unbeaten on 97(115) and helped India wrap the proceedings in 41.2 overs. The former India skipper was earlier placed on the ninth spot in the rankings.

Malan, on the other hand, made a bigger jump and moved seven places to settle at the eighth spot among the batters.

Rahul has jumped 15 spots and holds the 19th place after his match-winning knock in India's first match at the showpiece event.

South Africa all-rounder Aiden Markram is up 11 spots to 21st place after his match-winning runs to start the World Cup. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam holds on to the top spot despite failing to make a mark against Sri Lanka and Netherlands in their opening two matches at the tournament.

Indian youngster Shubman Gill remains in second place despite not playing a single tie in the World Cup due to illness.

Bowling charts

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood, who returned with figures reading 3/38 against India, holds the top spot in the ODI bowling rankings after sharing the position with Mohammed Siraj in the previous ranking.

Hazlewood jumped from 669 to 682 rating points after his effort against India which included the wicket of Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer.

The match saw Indian spinners – Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav – rattle the Aussie batting line-up as the Australian innings was folded for 199.

Siraj then could only manage one wicket and dropped five points, thus sliding to the second spot among the bowlers.

Kuldeep, on the other hand, climbed three places to eighth after taking 2/42 against Australia, while Jadeja (3/28) leapt 22 spots but still sits outside the top 40 bowlers.

New Zealand speedster Trent Boult holds the third place and Matt Henry at fifth.

All-rounder rankings

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan holds onto the top spot in the men's ODI all-rounder rankings after taking four wickets in their opening two matches of the ODI World Cup against Afghanistan and England.

Kiwi bowler Mitchell Santner is the only all-rounder to climb higher inside the top-10 after backing up his 2/37 against England with 5/59 and a quickfire 36* in a player-of-the-match performance against Netherlands in the World Cup.

