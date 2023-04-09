'World Cup this year and India facing no. 4 issue?': Shankar's blitzkrieg 63 vs KKR gives '3D', Rayudu reminder

A 67-run stand between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan had helped Gujarat Titans revive against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from the early dismissal of opener Wriddhiman Saha. Sunil Narine then struck twice in a space of two overs, but Sudharsan had kept the hosts comfortably in the game with his second fifty in the ongoing IPL 2023 season. Yet the limelight was entirely stolen by Vijay Shankar, who went into god-mode in the final two overs to help GT secure their first ever 200-plus total in IPL. And as special the knock was for Shankar, who announced his arrival in IPL 2023, it also gave an epic Ambati Rayudu reminder to fans. (GT vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023)

Vijay Shankar; Ambati Rayudu

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After hitting Narine over short fine leg for a boundary to move to 22 off 13, Shankar took on Lockie Ferguson in the penultimate over of the match, hitting the pacer for two boundaries and two maximums and then ended GT's innings with three consecutive sixes off Shardul Thakur. 45 runs were struck in the final two overs and Shankar alone smashed 41 off 11.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings provide major injury update on Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar

The knock gave fans a reminder of 2019 when Shankar had scripted a run inm limited-overs cricket which urged selectors to move away from much-favoured No.4 option in Rayudu to name the all-rounder for the World Cup team. Shankar's career had since taken a downhill track following an injury during the tournament and then was never recalled. Four years later, a rejuvenated Shankar returned with a terrific IPL knock amid Indi having No.4 issues again in their ODI line-up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is how Twitter reacted…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Last year something was off. This year I came in after a lot of runs in domestic. Franchise retained me, showed confidence in me. Support staff has been helping me a lot since we started our camp here. Have been working really hard. It was tough. I got injured in World Cup. Didn't do well in couple of IPL seasons. Very important for us to keep doing well at whatever level. If we keep doing well, playing for country will happen automatically. Want to thank trainers and physio at NCA, and also here. I had surgery after last IPL and was out for a few months,” Shankar said after the knock.

Vijay Shankar; Ambati Rayudu

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON