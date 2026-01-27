World Cup winning Australian pacer, Kane Richardson draws the line on a 17-year long career

Kane Richardson, a member of Australia’s 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup-winning squad, has announced his retirement from professional cricket at the age of 34, bringing down the curtain on a 17-year career that began with his debut in 2009 and evolved into a dependable white-ball journey for country, state and multiple franchise sides across the world. Richardson confirmed the decision in a statement, calling time on a career built around craft, control and the unglamorous overs where games are often won and lost. Kane Richardson for Australia (ICC X)

"From making my debut back in 2009 until now, I feel like I have squeezed every drop out of myself and it is the right time to finish such an enjoyable part of my life," Kane Richardson said in a statement.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to represent my country, along with many franchise teams around the world, and in Australia. I have never taken the opportunity lightly and I hope the people watching knew that I had dreamt about being a cricketer since I was a kid in Darwin.”

A right-arm fast-medium who relied on variation more than sheer speed, Richardson played 25 One-Day Internationals and 36 T20 Internationals for Australia. He finished with 39 wickets in ODIs and 45 wickets in T20Is, numbers that reflect a role frequently tied to high-risk phases: bowling at the back end, changing pace on flat pitches, and trying to out-think set batters. His ODI best figures remain 5/68, while his best T20I figures stand at 4/30.

Also Read: ‘Just because we’re Bangladeshis’: Journalists ‘shocked and disturbed’ after ICC rejects T20 World Cup applications Richardson’s international highlight is inseparable from Australia’s breakthrough title run at the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, when they lifted their first trophy in the format. In a pace-rich era for Australia, his value was tactical — the ability to take pace off, hit awkward lengths and keep his nerve when margins were thin.

His most sustained impact, though, came in the Big Bash League, where he was a consistent wicket-taker across seasons and franchises. Richardson represented Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers in the BBL, collecting 142 wickets in 118 matches at an economy rate of 7.87 — returns that place him among the competition’s most prolific wicket-takers.

Richardson steps away as a bowler who rarely needed the spotlight to be effective, and whose career was defined by a simple promise he kept repeating: show up, compete, and empty the tank.