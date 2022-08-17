'World's hottest grandma' claims she was dating Shane Warne before his death, reveals why she kept relationship a secret

Australia OnlyFans star Gina Stewart, who describes herself as 'world's hottest grandma' on her social media handles, has sensationally claimed that she was in a secret relationship with legendary cricketer Shane Warne. Stewert said she was in regular contact with Warne before his death in Thailand earlier this year which shook the cricketing world. The 51-year-old described Warne as a 'friend and confidante' and said she has been 'devastated over the last few months.'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have been devastated over the last few months. The world lost a legend and I lost a friend and confidante. The unthinkable happened. I was dating Shane but it wasn’t well-known. He wanted to keep it personal," Stewart told Daily Star.

Stewart claimed she first spoke to arguably one of the greatest spinners cricket has ever seen in 2018 and after exchanging a lot of messages they finally met in person in Gold Coast.

“He arrived on the Gold Coast and I met him after a cricket game. We hit it off straight away and spent the whole night talking and getting to know each other. I found him extremely interesting and I loved hearing about his life and what made him tick. We became extremely close and I made a promise to him that I would keep our story out of the public eye.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stewart described how she and Warne would take different measures to avoid the eyes of the media. "At the time I had to be careful of the paparazzi as I had a publication trying to photograph me a lot where I lived. Shane and I would wear hats and sunglasses just to go out and we became creative on the Gold Coast and later Melbourne when I visited," she added.

And referring to the private nature of their alleged courtship, Gina added: “Shane was very unimpressed by the media and he did not want the story to get out so I had to decline offers and keep everything a secret.

“This is the first time I’ve spoken publicly about this and I always abided by his wishes and kept my life private. I couldn’t speak until now and I just want people to know he was a truly caring humanitarian. He gave back in so many ways through good deeds and he truly was a legend and someone who his kids can be forever proud of," Stewart further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also revealed that she had spoken to Warne before he had left for Thailand. "I was in contact with him before he left [for Thailand] and he was a good listener. He made you feel like you mattered. He would tell me he felt so comfortable with me as if he had known me forever."

Warne, 52, died of heart attack in the island of Koh Samui, Thailand on March 4. Warne represented Australia in 145 Tests - the third most-capped Australia cricketer to have worn the Baggy Green behind Ricky Ponting and Allan Border - and 194 ODI and finished his career with 1001 wickets. In Tests, with 708 wickets, he is the second-leading wicket-taker of all time behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail