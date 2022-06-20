'Worst behaviour': Twitter fumes after video of Ruturaj Gaikwad 'mistreating, disrespecting' groundsman goes viral

It wasn't the end that most expected in Bengaluru after India made a sensational comeback to the series, but rain played spoilsport as it washed out the fifth and final T20I game of the series, leaving the contest tied at 2-2. India and South Africa hence shared the trophy while the visitors maintained their unbeaten streak in India against India in white-ball format which dates back to 2010.

However, more than the drawn T20I and frustration of missing out on the action of what could have been a fitting series decider at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, Twitter was left furious over Ruturaj Gaikwad for “mistreating” and “disrespecting” a groundsman at the stadium during the match.

A video of the young India opener went viral all over social media on Sunday where he was spotted denying a selfie the groundsman a selfie when Gaikwad was sitting in the dugout, waiting for the rain to stop. The youngster was seen asking the groundsman to maintain some space before the broadcast is cut.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the act…

Well, 21 deliveries were bowled during the rain-hit match after South Africa had won the toss for the fifth straight time in the series and opted to bowl first. The first spell of rain had reduced the match to 19 overs.

Ishan Kishan got off the blocks on an impressive note, clobbering Keshav Maharaj for two sixes in the opening over before being disguised by a slower one from Lungi Ngidi in the very next over.

Gaikwad then took ton Rabada, smashing him for a boundary through mid-wicket but Ngidi got the better of him as well in the penultimate delivery it started raining again in Bengaluru. Gaikwad scored just 10 off 12 runs in the game.

