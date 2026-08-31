‘Worst board in last 70 years’: Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB made to feel the heat after Pakistan's embarrassing run in England

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif launched a scathing attack on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its current chief Mohsin Naqvi after the national team suffered a 194-run drubbing against England in the second Test of the three-match series at Lord's Cricket Ground. The Babar Azam-led side have been embarrassing to say the least on the latest tour of the UK, and the visitors haven't been competitive at all.

Rashid Latif hit out at the PCB

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The performances have been so dire that the British media have reportedly termed the current bunch as the “worst Pakistan side in the last 50 years.” Latif agreed with the assessment but was quick to point out that the current PCB regime hasn't painted itself in a good light.

The former wicketkeeper-batter added that the PCB's incompetency aided to the national team being dismal on the field. He said that the chatter should also be about the poor administration, the selection committee and the coaches.

Deep Dive What led to the criticism of the Pakistan Cricket Board's management during the England tour? The criticism stems from the PCB's perceived incompetency and poor administration, which many believe contributed to the national team's dismal performance, including being labeled the 'worst touring team in the last 50 years.' Why did the PCB threaten to pull out of the Lord's Test match? The PCB considered pulling out due to a Sky Sports interview with Imran Khan's sons that raised concerns about their father's health and treatment in prison, creating tension surrounding the match. How has the Pakistan team's batting performance been described during the series against England? The Pakistan team's batting has been described as abysmal, failing to surpass 200 runs in any innings throughout the series, highlighting a severe lack of competitiveness.

Also Read: Babar Azam clears the air on PCB's threat of pulling out of Lord's Test over Sky Sports and Imran Khan saga

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{{^usCountry}} "Everyone is talking about the Pakistan team, and how it is the worst touring team in the last 50 years. But nobody is speaking about how the current board is the worst in the last 70 years. Nobody is talking about the worst selection committee and coaches," Latif said on Geo News. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Everyone is talking about the Pakistan team, and how it is the worst touring team in the last 50 years. But nobody is speaking about how the current board is the worst in the last 70 years. Nobody is talking about the worst selection committee and coaches," Latif said on Geo News. {{/usCountry}}

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"If you combine these issues, you will get the answer to your question. You will know who has ruined this team. Now you are losing consistently. This is the worst cricket board, that's a fact," he added.

Pakistan's batting horror

The batting lineup has really let Pakistan down in the entire series. The visitors are yet to surpass the 200-run mark even once. Babar didn't play the series opener; however, his return was expected to strengthen the batting unit.

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However, the Pakistan captain had a game to remember, returning with scores of 8 and 6. Jofra Archer made the right-hander look like a novice in the second innings as Babar looked all at sea against a ripping bouncer.

The Lord's Test was played against the backdrop of PCB issuing a threat to pull out of the match after Sky Sports aired an interview with Imran Khan's sons. The interview which ran for 18 minutes, ruffled a few feathers in Pakistan after the sons detailed the plight of the former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister inside the jail.

However, both Babar and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed denied the reports of PCB wanting to pull out of the Lord's Test. England and Pakistan will now meet each other in the third and final Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, beginning September 9.

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